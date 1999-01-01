FORUMS FORUMS
RLFANS Match Centre
 TODAY
     National Rugby League 2024-R1
09:00
Sydney
v
Brisbane
     Mens Super League XXX-R4
20:00
Hull FC
v
Leigh
 TOMORROW
     National Rugby League 2024-R1
07:00
Wests
v
Newcastle
09:00
Dolphins
v
Souths
     Mens Super League XXX-R4
20:00
Castleford
v
Salford
20:00
St.Helens
v
Hull KR
 Sat 8th Mar
     National Rugby League 2024-R1
06:30
St.George
v
Canterbury
08:35
Manly
v
NQL Cowboys
       League One 2025-R2
15:00
Goole V
v
Dewsbury
     Mens Super League XXX-R4
17:30
Catalans
v
Leeds
       Championship 2025-R3
18:00
Toulouse
v
Bradford
 Sun 9th Mar
     National Rugby League 2024-R1
05:05
Melbourne
v
Parramatta
     Mens Super League XXX-R4
13:00
Warrington
v
Wakefield
13:00
Wigan
v
Huddersfield
       League One 2025-R2
13:00
Rochdale
v
Cornwall
14:00
Midlands
v
Workington
       Championship 2025-R3
15:00
Barrow
v
Oldham
15:00
Batley
v
Widnes
15:00
Featherstone
v
Sheffield
15:00
Hunslet
v
Doncaster
Matches on TV
Thu 6th Mar
SL
20:00		 Hull FC-Leigh
Fri 7th Mar
SL
20:00		 Castleford-Salford
SL
20:00		 St.Helens-Hull KR
Sat 8th Mar
SL
17:30		 Catalans-Leeds
Sun 9th Mar
SL
13:00		 Warrington-Wakefield
SL
13:00		 Wigan-Huddersfield
Fri 14th Mar
CC2025
20:00		 St.Helens-Leeds
Sat 15th Mar
CC2025
17:35		 Wigan-Hull FC
Thu 20th Mar
SL
20:00		 Salford-Huddersfield
Fri 21st Mar
SL
20:00		 St.Helens-Warrington
SL
20:00		 Wakefield-Hull FC
Sat 22nd Mar
SL
15:00		 Castleford-Catalans
SL
17:30		 Leeds-Wigan
Sun 23rd Mar
SL
15:00		 Hull KR-Leigh
Thu 27th Mar
SL
20:00		 Castleford-Hull FC
Fri 28th Mar
SL
20:00		 Leigh-Wakefield
SL
20:00		 Warrington-Leeds
Sat 29th Mar
SL
14:30		 Wigan-Salford
SL
17:30		 Catalans-St.Helens
Sun 30th Mar
SL
15:00		 Huddersfield-Hull KR
Sun 2nd Mar
NRL 1 Canberra30-8NZ Warriors
NRL 1 Penrith28-22Cronulla
SL 3 Leeds38-24Castleford
1895 1 Batley12-16Bradford
1895 1 Featherstone52-12Keighley
1895 1 Goole V16-34Barrow
1895 1 Hunslet26-28Widnes
1895 1 Oldham58-6Rochdale
1895 1 Sheffield50-18Doncaster
1895 1 York32-20Halifax
Sat 1st Mar
SL 3 Wakefield6-26St.Helens
SL 3 Wigan48-24Warrington
1895 1 LondonB26-16Dewsbury
Fri 28th Feb
SL 3 Huddersfield10-11Hull FC
SL 3 Leigh34-6Catalans
Thu 27th Feb
SL 3 Hull KR42-0Salford