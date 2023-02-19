FORUMS FORUMS
RLFANS Recent Posts
FORUM
LAST
POST
TOPIC
POSTER
POSTS
34m
Leigh hx2
 MadDogg
32
60m
V Leeds
 ComeOnYouUll
154
Recent
Transfer Talk V5
 MjM
1186
Recent
Rumours and signings v9
 Zig
29453
Recent
Ethan Natoli
 RfE
4
Recent
Anyone still struggling with the site
 Azul
44
Recent
2025 Prediction Comp Week 11
 Les Dyls red
35
Recent
Brilliant Last Twenty Secures Big Hull KR Win Over the Giants
 RLFANS News
1
Recent
BORED The Band Name Game
 BOSS HOG
65467
Recent
Leeds Away
 PopTart
4
Recent
Should We Come Back - 21 Man Squad for Catalan
 karetaker
18
Recent
Game thread Hull fc at home rd 11
 malcadele
49
Recent
Squads - Warriors v Leopards
 Deeeekos
3
Recent
1895 cup - York A
 Bullseye
20
NEWS ITEMS
VIEWS
Brilliant Last Twenty Secures ..
193
Leeds Rhinos Snatch Last Gasp ..
441
Big Win For Saints Over Woeful..
566
Warrington Wolves Book Wembley..
857
Hull KR Seal Wembley Appearanc..
1036
Wakefied Trinity Record Big Wi..
1435
Wigan Warriors Win Magical Thr..
1475
Huddersfield Giants Claim Firs..
1416
Rhinos Go Fourth With Magical ..
1569
Hull KR Find The Going Easy Ag..
1502
Leigh Leopards Fight Back For ..
1531
Wigan Warriors Ease Past Hull ..
1661
Catalans Dragons Win Golden Po..
2243
Castleford Tigers Beat The Gia..
2140
Hull KR Secure Controversial W..
2276
RLFANS Match Centre
POSTSONLINEREGISTRATIONSRECORD
19.67M1,55180,28314,103
 TODAY
     National Rugby League 2024-R11
 FT
Hover 
Dolphins
12-16
NZ Warriors
 FT
Hover 
NQL Cowboys
6-24
Manly
 FT
Hover 
Cronulla
31-26
Melbourne
     Womens Super League 2025-R1
 FT 
St.HelensW
20-20
LeedsW
     Mens Super League XXX-R11
 FT 
Hull KR
34-0
Huddersfield
 TOMORROW
     National Rugby League 2024-R11
05:00
Brisbane
v
St.George
07:05
Canberra
v
Gold Coast
09:15
Wests
v
Souths
     Womens Super League 2025-R1
12:00
Lei L W
v
BarrowW
12:00
Wire W
v
Hudds W
     1895 Cup 2025-R3
14:00
Oldham
v
Featherstone
15:00
York
v
Bradford
     Mens Super League XXX-R11
15:00
Wakefield
v
Warrington
17:30
Castleford
v
Salford
 Thu 22nd May
     National Rugby League 2024-R12
10:50
Canterbury
v
Dolphins
     Mens Super League XXX-R12
20:00
Leigh
v
Hull FC
 Fri 23rd May
     National Rugby League 2024-R12
11:00
Parramatta
v
Manly
       Championship 2025-R11
19:30
Sheffield
v
Hunslet
     Mens Super League XXX-R12
20:00
Huddersfield
v
St.Helens
20:00
Warrington
v
Hull KR
ALL SCORES AUTO UPDATE
PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM
