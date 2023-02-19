FORUMS FORUMS
RLFANS Recent Posts
5m
TV Games - Not Hull
 Cokey
3962
6m
Golden new dawn and rebrand
 BigTime
6
9m
Sheffieldhome game
 BigTime
20
38m
Todays game v Leigh
 The Speculat
31
48m
Batley A
 Clickinknees
14
SL CHAT THREAD OTHER TEAMS GAMES
 chapylad
243
Game - Song Titles
 BOSS HOG
41930
BORED The Band Name Game
 BOSS HOG
65457
Redvee Update
 karetaker
100
Squads - Leopards v Wolves
 Deeeekos
2
Warrington Wolves Book Wembley Final Date After Defeating Leigh
 RLFANS News
1
V Leeds
 Jake the Peg
33
Superleague club finances
 BP1
84
Recruitment rumours and links
 BOSS HOG
4097
Magic Weekend
 The Avenger
111
NEWS ITEMS
VIEWS
Warrington Wolves Book Wembley..
146
Hull KR Seal Wembley Appearanc..
378
Wakefied Trinity Record Big Wi..
1066
Wigan Warriors Win Magical Thr..
1060
Huddersfield Giants Claim Firs..
1050
Rhinos Go Fourth With Magical ..
1188
Hull KR Find The Going Easy Ag..
1099
Leigh Leopards Fight Back For ..
1129
Wigan Warriors Ease Past Hull ..
1319
Catalans Dragons Win Golden Po..
1664
Castleford Tigers Beat The Gia..
1585
Hull KR Secure Controversial W..
1664
Warrington Wolves Complete the..
1737
Record Breaking Easter..
2053
Easy Win for For The Dragons O..
1668
 TODAY
     National Rugby League 2024-R10
 FT
Hover 
Melbourne
64-0
Wests
 FT
Hover 
Manly
14-30
Cronulla
     Womens Challenge Cup 2025-R2
 FT 
York V
6-10
St.HelensW
       Championship 2025-R10
 FT 
Batley
12-48
Bradford
 FT 
Halifax
6-30
Doncaster
 FT 
LondonB
20-22
Sheffield
 FT 
Widnes
16-38
Featherstone
       League One 2025-R9

15:00
Dewsbury
v
Cornwall
Postponed
 FT 
Keighley
6-46
Workington
 FT 
Whitehaven
42-24
Goole V
       Championship 2025-R10
 FT 
York
58-8
Hunslet
     Challenge Cup 2025-R6
 FT 
Leigh
14-21
Warrington
 Thu 15th May
     Mens Super League XXX-R11
20:00
St.Helens
v
Catalans
 Fri 16th May
     National Rugby League 2024-R11
09:00
Newcastle
v
Parramatta
11:00
Canterbury
v
Sydney
     Womens Super League 2025-R1
17:30
WiganW
v
York V
     Mens Super League XXX-R11
20:00
Leeds
v
Hull FC
20:00
Wigan
v
Leigh
 Sat 17th May
     National Rugby League 2024-R11
06:00
Dolphins
v
NZ Warriors
08:30
NQL Cowboys
v
Manly
POP OUT