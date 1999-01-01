FORUMS FORUMS
GO AD FREE



  





All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or its subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2025 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.



Please Support RLFANS.COM
RLFANS Recent Posts
FORUM
LAST
POST
TOPIC
POSTER
POSTS
9m
Recruitment rumours and links
 rubber ducki
3929
28m
Betting 2025
 karetaker
80
Recent
Leigh home
 Jake the Peg
27
Recent
DoR - New Coach - Investor A
 Jake the Peg
5253
Recent
Salford
 karetaker
200
Recent
RD3 Castleford Tigers H
 Rixy
70
Recent
2025 Prediction Comp Week 4
 Cokey
5
Recent
WIRE YED Prediction Competitio
 sir adrian m
7
Recent
SL CHAT THREAD OTHER TEAMS GAMES
 YosemiteSam
192
Recent
Rumours and signings v9
 bazdev
29282
Recent
Social Media
 FIL
56
Recent
Super League
 FIL
167
Recent
Ground Improvements
 PopTart
473
Recent
Wire Vegas
 apollosghost
23
Recent
Squads - Hull FC - Leopards
Cokey
1
FORUM
LAST
VIEW
TOPIC
POSTER
POSTS
0s
TV Games - Not Hull
 UllFC
3431
2s
ALL NEW 49ERS ERA LEEDS UTD TH
 Trebor1
3155
2s
DoR - New Coach - Investor A
 Jake the Peg
5253
4s
Salford
 karetaker
200
7s
SL CHAT THREAD OTHER TEAMS GAMES
 YosemiteSam
192
13s
Ground Improvements
 PopTart
473
20s
Betting 2025
 karetaker
80
21s
Squads - Hull FC - Leopards
Cokey
1
21s
Recruitment rumours and links
 rubber ducki
3929
21s
Rumours and signings v9
 bazdev
29282
37s
Wire Vegas
 apollosghost
23
40s
TV games not Wire
 Uncle Rico
3778
49s
1895 Cup - Batley A
 Bullseye
25
55s
2025 Prediction Comp Week 4
 Cokey
5
1m
Dust off the canteen chairs T
 Bullseye
50
FORUM
NEW
TOPICS
TOPIC
POSTER
POSTS
TODAY
Squads - Hull FC - Leopards
Cokey
1
TODAY
Cokey
1
TODAY
2025 Prediction Comp Week 4
 Cokey
5
TODAY
Away fans
 lister
3
TODAY
Warrington
 Dannyboywt1
1
TODAY
WIRE YED Prediction Competitio
 sir adrian m
7
TODAY
Marcus GRIFFITHS
 YosemiteSam
9
TODAY
Leigh home
 Jake the Peg
27
TODAY
Morgan Knowles to leave at sea
 Huddersfield
1
TODAY
Horne out
 Kick and cha
1
TODAY
Sensational Wigan Win Big In Vegas
 RLFANS News
1
TODAY
Tonights match v Wigan
 Wires71
85
TODAY
LAS VEGAS NIGHT
 Mr Snoodle
11
TODAY
St Helens Make it Three from Three with Win Over Wakefield
 RLFANS News
1
TODAY
Tyson Smoothy confirmed
 Trojan Horse
3
TODAY
This Forum
 Rugby Raider
18
TODAY
Liam Watts
 TnT
49
TODAY
RD3 Castleford Tigers H
 Rixy
70
TODAY
Hull KR Make It Three Of The Best In Beating Salford
 RLFANS News
1
TODAY
RLFANS News
1
TODAY
We are Wigan Warriors
 NickyKiss
5
TODAY
Squad for Wigan
 karetaker
1
TODAY
ReRuns
 Trojan Horse
3
TODAY
Wire Vegas
 apollosghost
23
TODAY
Trinity vs Saints
 Trojan Horse
1
TODAY
York away
 Hudd-Shay
10
TODAY
Same Eseh
 Mark_P1973
5
TODAY
Ruck Speed
 Septimius Se
1
NEWS ITEMS
VIEWS
Sensational Wigan Win Big In V..
413
St Helens Make it Three from T..
423
Hull KR Make It Three Of The B..
620
Leigh Win Again, The Giants Pu..
954
Another Big Win For Saints As ..
904
Leeds Rhinos Coast To Win Over..
869
Wigan Warriors Thrash Hull FC ..
1017
Hull KR Hang On To Take The Po..
1052
Warrington Wolves Off To A Win..
1223
St Helens Record Highest Winni..
1274
Challenge Cup 2025 - Fourth Ro..
1551
Wakefield Trinity Mark Return ..
1368
Hull FC Start Season With Big ..
1061
Leigh Leopards Win Golden Poin..
1327
Bradford Bulls Spring Cup Shoc..
1449
RLFANS Match Centre
 Thu 6th Mar
     National Rugby League 2024-R1
09:00
Sydney
v
Brisbane
     Mens Super League XXX-R4
20:00
Hull FC
v
Leigh
 Fri 7th Mar
     National Rugby League 2024-R1
07:00
Wests
v
Newcastle
09:00
Dolphins
v
Souths
     Mens Super League XXX-R4
20:00
Castleford
v
Salford
20:00
St.Helens
v
Hull KR
 Sat 8th Mar
     National Rugby League 2024-R1
06:30
St.George
v
Canterbury
08:35
Manly
v
NQL Cowboys
       League One 2025-R2
15:00
Goole V
v
Dewsbury
     Mens Super League XXX-R4
17:30
Catalans
v
Leeds
       Championship 2025-R3
18:00
Toulouse
v
Bradford
 Sun 9th Mar
     National Rugby League 2024-R1
05:05
Melbourne
v
Parramatta
       League One 2025-R2
13:00
Rochdale
v
Cornwall
14:00
Midlands
v
Workington
       Championship 2025-R3
15:00
Barrow
v
Oldham
15:00
Batley
v
Widnes
15:00
Featherstone
v
Sheffield
15:00
Hunslet
v
Doncaster
15:00
York
v
Halifax
       League One 2025-R2
15:00
Whitehaven
v
Keighley
ALL SCORES AUTO UPDATE
PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM
POP OUT
Matches on TV
Thu 6th Mar
SL
20:00		 Hull FC-Leigh
Fri 7th Mar
SL
20:00		 Castleford-Salford
SL
20:00		 St.Helens-Hull KR
Sat 8th Mar
SL
17:30		 Catalans-Leeds
Sun 9th Mar
SL
17:30		 Warrington-Wakefield
SL
17:30		 Wigan-Huddersfield
Fri 14th Mar
CC2025
20:00		 St.Helens-Leeds
Sat 15th Mar
CC2025
17:35		 Wigan-Hull FC
Thu 20th Mar
SL
20:00		 Salford-Huddersfield
Fri 21st Mar
SL
20:00		 St.Helens-Warrington
SL
20:00		 Wakefield-Hull FC
Sat 22nd Mar
SL
15:00		 Castleford-Catalans
SL
17:30		 Leeds-Wigan
Sun 23rd Mar
SL
15:00		 Hull KR-Leigh
Thu 27th Mar
SL
20:00		 Castleford-Hull FC
Fri 28th Mar
SL
20:00		 Leigh-Wakefield
SL
20:00		 Warrington-Leeds
Sat 29th Mar
SL
14:30		 Wigan-Salford
SL
17:30		 Catalans-St.Helens
Sun 30th Mar
SL
15:00		 Huddersfield-Hull KR
Sun 2nd Mar
NRL 1 Canberra30-8NZ Warriors
NRL 1 Penrith28-22Cronulla
SL 3 Leeds38-24Castleford
1895 1 Batley12-16Bradford
1895 1 Featherstone52-12Keighley
1895 1 Goole V16-34Barrow
1895 1 Hunslet26-28Widnes
1895 1 Oldham58-6Rochdale
1895 1 Sheffield50-18Doncaster
1895 1 York32-20Halifax
Sat 1st Mar
SL 3 Wakefield6-26St.Helens
SL 3 Wigan48-24Warrington
1895 1 LondonB26-16Dewsbury
Fri 28th Feb
SL 3 Huddersfield10-11Hull FC
SL 3 Leigh34-6Catalans
Thu 27th Feb
SL 3 Hull KR42-0Salford
Sun 23rd Feb
SL 2 Leigh24-10Huddersfield
CH 2 Halifax24-14Barrow
CH 2 Hunslet20-38Bradford
CH 2 LondonB14-12Featherstone