FORUMS FORUMS
GO AD FREE



  





All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or its subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2025 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.



Please Support RLFANS.COM
RLFANS Recent Posts
FORUM
LAST
POST
TOPIC
POSTER
POSTS
7m
Game thread Hull fc at home rd 11
 YosemiteSam
53
16m
Todays game v Wakefield
The Speculat
51
31m
Leigh hx2
 1872_WiganRL
37
32m
Warrington Home
 Pat_Bateman
45
Recent
V Leeds
 weaver93
166
Recent
Squads - Warriors v Leopards
 Cokey
4
Recent
Rumours and signings v9
 Zig
29458
Recent
Leeds Away
 brantonrhino
6
Recent
BORED The Band Name Game
 BOSS HOG
65472
Recent
Wakefield Trinity Heritage Podcast - Season 4
 JamieRobinso
42
Recent
1895 cup - York A
 Bully_Boxer
30
Recent
Rare Castleford Tigers Win Increases Salford Woes
 RLFANS News
1
Recent
Game - Song Titles
 BOSS HOG
41938
Recent
SL CHAT THREAD OTHER TEAMS GAMES
 Jack Burton
249
FORUM
LAST
VIEW
TOPIC
POSTER
POSTS
3s
Todays game v Wakefield
The Speculat
51
7s
Game thread Hull fc at home rd 11
 YosemiteSam
53
8s
Rumours and signings v9
 Zig
29458
13s
Leigh hx2
 1872_WiganRL
37
16s
V Leeds
 weaver93
166
19s
TV Games - Not Hull
 Cokey
3980
22s
Warrington Home
 Pat_Bateman
45
24s
Game - Song Titles
 BOSS HOG
41938
24s
SL CHAT THREAD OTHER TEAMS GAMES
 Jack Burton
249
33s
BORED The Band Name Game
 BOSS HOG
65472
37s
Leeds Away
 brantonrhino
6
46s
1017PM
Father Ted
2
48s
Wakefield Trinity Heritage Podcast - Season 4
 JamieRobinso
42
1m
1895 cup - York A
 Bully_Boxer
30
2m
Anyone still struggling with the site
 MadDogg
49
FORUM
NEW
TOPICS
TOPIC
POSTER
POSTS
TODAY
Rare Castleford Tigers Win Increases Salford Woes
 RLFANS News
1
TODAY
Wakefield Trinity Humiliate Warrington Wolves
 RLFANS News
1
TODAY
Todays game v Wakefield
The Speculat
51
TODAY
Brilliant Last Twenty Secures Big Hull KR Win Over the Giants
 RLFANS News
1
TODAY
Leeds Away
 brantonrhino
6
TODAY
Ethan Natoli
 RfE
4
TODAY
1017PM
Father Ted
2
TODAY
Leeds Rhinos Snatch Last Gasp Win Over Plucky Hull FC
 RLFANS News
1
TODAY
A song for Caius
 Pastsellby
1
TODAY
A Topic post by Pastsellby
 Pastsellby
1
TODAY
Squad for Wakefield
Uncle Rico
6
TODAY
RSOrder Set Sail A Complete Guide to the New Sail
 Lilidala
1
TODAY
ELDgg Fine-Tune Your Arsenal The Complete Elden
Lilidala
1
TODAY
ELDgg Path of Exile 2 Witch Warfare Mastering S
 Lilidala
1
TODAY
Big Win For Saints Over Woeful Catalans Dragons
 RLFANS News
1
TODAY
Cliff Dean
 the-bearded-
5
TODAY
Video Ref
 Smiffy27
6
TODAY
Oliver Gildart out for 4 months
 Huddersfield
1
TODAY
Ashton out for rest of the seaon
 matt_wire
2
TODAY
New Wigan Warriors Shirt Instagram Page
 WWste
1
TODAY
New Wigan Warriors Shirt Instagram Page Would
WWste
1
TODAY
George Williams
rubber ducki
9
TODAY
Should We Come Back - 21 Man Squad for Catalan
 karetaker
18
TODAY
The Robins off to Las Vegas
 Huddersfield
1
TODAY
Squads - Warriors v Leopards
 Cokey
4
TODAY
Michael cheika to coach Lebanon at 2026 RL Worls c
 Huddersfield
1
TODAY
Fixture change
 The Speculat
11
TODAY
Leigh hx2
 1872_WiganRL
37
TODAY
Miski
 Zig
6
TODAY
Warrington Home
 Pat_Bateman
45
NEWS ITEMS
VIEWS
Rare Castleford Tigers Win Inc..
277
Wakefield Trinity Humiliate Wa..
307
Brilliant Last Twenty Secures ..
449
Leeds Rhinos Snatch Last Gasp ..
669
Big Win For Saints Over Woeful..
771
Warrington Wolves Book Wembley..
938
Hull KR Seal Wembley Appearanc..
1124
Wakefied Trinity Record Big Wi..
1509
Wigan Warriors Win Magical Thr..
1546
Huddersfield Giants Claim Firs..
1497
Rhinos Go Fourth With Magical ..
1656
Hull KR Find The Going Easy Ag..
1592
Leigh Leopards Fight Back For ..
1618
Wigan Warriors Ease Past Hull ..
1806
Catalans Dragons Win Golden Po..
2408
RLFANS Match Centre
POSTSONLINEREGISTRATIONSRECORD
19.67M1,55180,28314,103
 Thu 22nd May
     National Rugby League 2024-R12
10:50
Canterbury
v
Dolphins
     Mens Super League XXX-R12
20:00
Leigh
v
Hull FC
 Fri 23rd May
     National Rugby League 2024-R12
11:00
Parramatta
v
Manly
       Championship 2025-R11
19:30
Sheffield
v
Hunslet
     Mens Super League XXX-R12
20:00
Huddersfield
v
St.Helens
20:00
Warrington
v
Hull KR
 Sat 24th May
     National Rugby League 2024-R12
08:30
Penrith
v
Newcastle
10:35
Sydney
v
Cronulla
     Mens Super League XXX-R12
14:30
Castleford
v
Leeds
17:30
Catalans
v
Wigan
       Championship 2025-R11
18:00
Toulouse
v
Barrow
 Sun 25th May
     Womens Super League 2025-R2
01:00
Lei L W
v
Wire W
     National Rugby League 2024-R12
07:05
NZ Warriors
v
Canberra
     Womens Super League 2025-R2
12:00
York V
v
LeedsW
14:00
Hudds W
v
St.HelensW
14:00
WiganW
v
BarrowW
       League One 2025-R10
14:00
Midlands
v
Whitehaven
     Mens Super League XXX-R12
15:00
Wakefield
v
Salford
       Championship 2025-R11
15:00
Bradford
v
Widnes
15:00
Doncaster
v
LondonB
ALL SCORES AUTO UPDATE
PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM
POP OUT