FORUMS FORUMS
GO AD FREE



  





All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or its subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2025 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.



Please Support RLFANS.COM
RLFANS Recent Posts
FORUM
LAST
POST
TOPIC
POSTER
POSTS
20m
Wakefield Trinity Heritage Podcast - Season 4
 JamieRobinso
36
Recent
McDonnell extends contract
 Jack Burton
3
Recent
Catalans next up
 Shifty Cat
11
Recent
Wigan up next
giddyupoldfe
51
Recent
Barrow
 RfE
31
Recent
Good Friday Derby - Rovers
 Jake the Peg
241
Recent
Todays game v Leigh
 Wires71
85
Recent
ALL NEW 49ERS ERA LEEDS UTD TH
 tad rhino
3402
Recent
2025 Prediction Comp Week 9
 Rixy
2
Recent
Transfer Talk V5
 Seth
1065
Recent
Discipline
Rogues Galle
45
Recent
New Signings and Possibles - Options
 Jake the Peg
641
Recent
This weeks disciplinary
 Smiffy27
1416
Recent
Game - Song Titles
 BOSS HOG
41870
Recent
BORED The Band Name Game
 BOSS HOG
65391
FORUM
LAST
VIEW
TOPIC
POSTER
POSTS
4s
Barrow
 RfE
31
6s
Good Friday Derby - Rovers
 Jake the Peg
241
8s
Todays game v Leigh
 Wires71
85
12s
ALL NEW 49ERS ERA LEEDS UTD TH
 tad rhino
3402
12s
Wakefield Trinity Heritage Podcast - Season 4
 JamieRobinso
36
16s
Recruitment rumours and links
 rubber ducki
4022
21s
New Signings and Possibles - Options
 Jake the Peg
641
26s
Transfer Talk V5
 Seth
1065
30s
Cas at home
 Pat_Bateman
150
36s
Betting 2025
 karetaker
113
43s
Catalans next up
 Shifty Cat
11
44s
McDonnell extends contract
 Jack Burton
3
48s
Game - Song Titles
 BOSS HOG
41870
55s
Discipline
Rogues Galle
45
FORUM
NEW
TOPICS
TOPIC
POSTER
POSTS
TODAY
2025 Prediction Comp Week 9
 Rixy
2
TODAY
Catalans next up
 Shifty Cat
11
TODAY
Record Breaking Easter
 RLFANS News
1
TODAY
Centres
 Spookisback
5
TODAY
Wigan up next
giddyupoldfe
51
TODAY
Easy Win for For The Dragons Over The Red Devils
 RLFANS News
1
TODAY
Leopards Hold Off Wolves Fightback To Go Fourth
 RLFANS News
1
TODAY
McDonnell extends contract
 Jack Burton
3
TODAY
Todays game v Leigh
 Wires71
85
TODAY
Superb Rhinos Second Half Sees Off Giants Challenge
 RLFANS News
1
TODAY
Video refs
 giddyupoldfe
13
TODAY
Wigan Warriors Up To Second After Derby Win Over Saints
 RLFANS News
1
TODAY
Barrow
 RfE
31
TODAY
Hull KR Win Table Top Derby To Go Three Points Clear
 RLFANS News
1
TODAY
Halfback
 Cokey
1
TODAY
Seth
 Trojan Horse
2
TODAY
Wakefield Grab Last Gasp Winner Over Castleford
 RLFANS News
1
TODAY
Squad for Leigh
Or thane
6
TODAY
Squads - Leopards v Wire
 Deeeekos
6
TODAY
Joe Ofahengaue
 RugbyEgg
6
TODAY
Bet Fred player of the month
 B0NES
5
TODAY
Kaide Ellis
 Azul
6
TODAY
Williams out
 RugbyEgg
6
TODAY
Magic Shirt
 BarnsleyGull
14
TODAY
Saints Good Friday
 NickyKiss
47
TODAY
Quarter-term report
 Wires71
46
TODAY
Bradford bulls
 TheEnforcer2
25
TODAY
2025 Prediction Comp Week 8
 CuppaBrew
35
TODAY
More info
 Northernmonk
9
TODAY
Round 8 Hudds Giants - Home
 ArthurClues
41
NEWS ITEMS
VIEWS
Record Breaking Easter..
296
Easy Win for For The Dragons O..
433
Leopards Hold Off Wolves Fight..
485
Superb Rhinos Second Half Sees..
803
Wigan Warriors Up To Second Af..
624
Hull KR Win Table Top Derby To..
668
Wakefield Grab Last Gasp Winne..
843
Catalans Dragons Win At The Hu..
862
Hull FC Bounce Back To Second ..
1159
Wigan Warriors Inflict Seasons..
1193
Leeds Rhinos Into Top Six With..
1217
Warrington Wolves Eliminate St..
1413
2025 Challenge Cup Semi Final ..
1443
KR Too Strong For FC In Hull C..
1130
Leigh Leopards Tame Trinity To..
1271
RLFANS Match Centre
POSTSONLINEREGISTRATIONSRECORD
19.67M1,55180,28314,103
 Thu 24th Apr
     National Rugby League 2024-R8
10:50
Brisbane
v
Canterbury
     Mens Super League XXX-R9
20:00
Warrington
v
St.Helens
 Fri 25th Apr
     National Rugby League 2024-R8
07:00
Sydney
v
St.George
09:05
NZ Warriors
v
Newcastle
11:10
Melbourne
v
Souths
     Mens Super League XXX-R9
20:00
Leeds
v
Hull KR
 Sat 26th Apr
     National Rugby League 2024-R8
08:30
NQL Cowboys
v
Gold Coast
10:35
Penrith
v
Manly
     Womens Challenge Cup 2025-R1
15:00
York V
v
Lei L W
     Mens Super League XXX-R9
15:00
Huddersfield
v
Castleford
17:30
Salford
v
Leigh
17:30
Catalans
v
Wakefield
       Championship 2025-R8
19:45
Featherstone
v
Toulouse
 Sun 27th Apr
     National Rugby League 2024-R8
05:00
Canberra
v
Dolphins
07:05
Wests
v
Cronulla
       League One 2025-R7

O
F
F
 
13:00
Cornwall
v
Keighley
Postponed
14:30
Crusaders
v
Whitehaven
     Mens Super League XXX-R9
15:00
Hull FC
v
Wigan
       Championship 2025-R8
15:00
Barrow
v
Doncaster
15:00
Halifax
v
LondonB
ALL SCORES AUTO UPDATE
PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM
POP OUT