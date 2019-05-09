WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kirmo's night.

Kirmo's night.
Post Thu May 09, 2019 6:15 pm
Posted by TrinTrin on Thu May 09, 2019 6:15 pm
Was brilliant last night @ Kirmo's do, brilliant banter, clogger was excellant, I had no idea his humour & manner was brilliant. I am so grateful to Kirmo who said his best achievement was seeing Wakefield to its current position of security from the position of was in when he was made captain & decided to stay, he is so proud now !
Again - A big thank you Danny for all you have done & stuck by us !!! I do hope you stay with the club in some way when you stop playing !

Users browsing this forum: basher11, Big lads mate, charlie, Deeencee, dpbnov, Dunkirk Spirit, Egg Banjo, eric35, Fishermanscap, huddiepuddies, kingsway cat, miamivice, Mick Amos 9 WTW, Oddshapeball, poplar cats alive, PopTart, reedy, trin77, Trinity1315, Trinity1964, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 233 guests

