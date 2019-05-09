Was brilliant last night @ Kirmo's do, brilliant banter, clogger was excellant, I had no idea his humour & manner was brilliant. I am so grateful to Kirmo who said his best achievement was seeing Wakefield to its current position of security from the position of was in when he was made captain & decided to stay, he is so proud now !
Again - A big thank you Danny for all you have done & stuck by us !!! I do hope you stay with the club in some way when you stop playing !
