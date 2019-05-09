Fev already had him for remainder of season. They won’t sign him permanently and have to pay more money unless they get him for longer than this season and it appears they haven’t, he’s still a Fev player until of 2019. There’s no benefit to Fev with this deal. Possibly we have had to officially remove him from our cap to bring someone in but let’s just say we were paying a % of his wages, Fev won’t have taken on the extra liability to get him for rest of season when they already had him for this period.