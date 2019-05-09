WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chizzy

Chizzy
Post Thu May 09, 2019 5:43 pm
Posted by kaybenbull on Thu May 09, 2019 5:43 pm
kaybenbull
He has now joined fev on a permanent deal should now be able to play against us I think
Re: Chizzy
Post Thu May 09, 2019 5:50 pm
Posted by Betsy Bulls on Thu May 09, 2019 5:50 pm
Betsy Bulls
He was free to play anyway
Re: Chizzy
Post Thu May 09, 2019 6:35 pm
Posted by Downbutnotout on Thu May 09, 2019 6:35 pm
Downbutnotout
I think the important thing about this is that it will free some money up. I expect he was on a good whack which we should now use to strengthen the half backs - possibly Lilley.
Re: Chizzy
Post Thu May 09, 2019 6:42 pm
Posted by Betsy Bulls on Thu May 09, 2019 6:42 pm
Betsy Bulls
Fev already had him for remainder of season. They won’t sign him permanently and have to pay more money unless they get him for longer than this season and it appears they haven’t, he’s still a Fev player until of 2019. There’s no benefit to Fev with this deal. Possibly we have had to officially remove him from our cap to bring someone in but let’s just say we were paying a % of his wages, Fev won’t have taken on the extra liability to get him for rest of season when they already had him for this period.
Re: Chizzy
Post Thu May 09, 2019 6:47 pm
Posted by mat on Thu May 09, 2019 6:47 pm
mat
Betsy Bulls wrote:
Fev already had him for remainder of season. They won’t sign him permanently and have to pay more money unless they get him for longer than this season and it appears they haven’t, he’s still a Fev player until of 2019. There’s no benefit to Fev with this deal. Possibly we have had to officially remove him from our cap to bring someone in but let’s just say we were paying a % of his wages,[b] Fev won’t have taken on the extra liability to get him for rest of season when they already had him for this period[/b].


Maybe the case that they've taken him on permanently to take away the possibility of us recalling him.
Re: Chizzy
Post Thu May 09, 2019 6:49 pm
Posted by RickyF1 on Thu May 09, 2019 6:49 pm
RickyF1
Free-scoring winger
Definitely a benefit to fev as can only have so many loan players playing. Now he isn't a loan player they can have an extra one. Spoke to someone at Fev about it and was told that.
Re: Chizzy
Post Thu May 09, 2019 6:57 pm
Posted by Downbutnotout on Thu May 09, 2019 6:57 pm
Downbutnotout
I'm sorry but I just don't get this. If Fev have signed him permanently why should we pay any of his wages. It just seems ridiculous to me but of course I am only an old fashioned codger.

