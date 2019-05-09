No thread on this yet so....
It's May and players might be on the move. On the basis we are in SL next year (not a given yet, but gotta start somewhere), here's a few thoughts.
Chris Atkin - would like him to stay but Sheens not using him the right way this season so good chance of losing him.
Mags - let him retire, no point squeezing another year out of him
Drinkwater - improved but not 100% convinced. Might be worth it for stability.
Lui - depending on the above 3 comments and Sheens, this might be the reason to keep chasing him.
Hall - got to keep in my opinion.
Shaw - not as good as previous seasons and out of favour. Probably let him go.
Addy - FFS let him go.
Lee - average let him go if anyone else available.
Lunt - hate to say it 'cos he's been great for us, but is it time to let him go? I'd prefer not to on balance.
Scruton - crocked. Let him go.
There's loads I'd keep but most are in contract already.
There's a few tough calls still to make but we have to break away from looking good on paper and actually starting to do it on the field. Addy and Scruts are the only 2 I firmly believe we should drop.
It's May and players might be on the move. On the basis we are in SL next year (not a given yet, but gotta start somewhere), here's a few thoughts.
Chris Atkin - would like him to stay but Sheens not using him the right way this season so good chance of losing him.
Mags - let him retire, no point squeezing another year out of him
Drinkwater - improved but not 100% convinced. Might be worth it for stability.
Lui - depending on the above 3 comments and Sheens, this might be the reason to keep chasing him.
Hall - got to keep in my opinion.
Shaw - not as good as previous seasons and out of favour. Probably let him go.
Addy - FFS let him go.
Lee - average let him go if anyone else available.
Lunt - hate to say it 'cos he's been great for us, but is it time to let him go? I'd prefer not to on balance.
Scruton - crocked. Let him go.
There's loads I'd keep but most are in contract already.
There's a few tough calls still to make but we have to break away from looking good on paper and actually starting to do it on the field. Addy and Scruts are the only 2 I firmly believe we should drop.