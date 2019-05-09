WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Selection dilema

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Selection dilema

Post a reply
Selection dilema
Post Thu May 09, 2019 11:29 am
Posted by Fishermanscap on Thu May 09, 2019 11:29 am
Fishermanscap Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 225th / 77,572
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 31, 2018 2:54 pm
Posts: 287
Bit early I know, but when Brough and Miller are available agains there will be some tough choices.

This is just my opinion.

Brough to come back in and replace Reynolds. The lads done well but at this point Brough remains the better player, unless of course Reynolds puts in a few stellar performances in the next few weeks.

Now it gets tricky imho. Is Miller that much better than Hampshire?

Even if he is where would you put Hampshire who certainly doesn't deserve to be dropped?

You could put him back to FB but then that would mean dropping Jowitt who imo has been every bit as good in that position as Hampshire and again does not deserve to be dropped.

I'm not a coach let alone the coach but to me the key player is Miller and the question is should he automatically get his place back.

Its whats happened at Canberra with Williams keeping Aidan Sezer out, so it happens. Is it a positive or negative dilemma?

Just realised Miller back before Brough so even more interesting.
Re: Selection dilema
Post Thu May 09, 2019 11:49 am
Posted by FSW on Thu May 09, 2019 11:49 am
FSW Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 20
Rep Position: 212th / 77,572
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:49 am
Posts: 67
If Brough is fulfilling the role he has been brought to the club to deliver then we should be seeing a vast improvement in the kicking game of Hampshire, Miller and Reynolds. Being honest, they don't have a kicking game between them but it's a strange dynamic that the more successful Brough is in imparting his kicking skills and wisdom to this next generation the further he is being pushed down the pecking order for selection. Lets hope we have a fully fit Danny Brough full of energy and raring to go but unable to get into the side due to the outstanding form of the others. That's proper competition for places.
Re: Selection dilema
Post Thu May 09, 2019 12:02 pm
Posted by Trinity1315 on Thu May 09, 2019 12:02 pm
Trinity1315 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 118
Rep Position: 120th / 77,572
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 1076
Fishermanscap wrote:
Bit early I know, but when Brough and Miller are available agains there will be some tough choices.

This is just my opinion.

Brough to come back in and replace Reynolds. The lads done well but at this point Brough remains the better player, unless of course Reynolds puts in a few stellar performances in the next few weeks.

Now it gets tricky imho. Is Miller that much better than Hampshire?

Even if he is where would you put Hampshire who certainly doesn't deserve to be dropped?

You could put him back to FB but then that would mean dropping Jowitt who imo has been every bit as good in that position as Hampshire and again does not deserve to be dropped.

I'm not a coach let alone the coach but to me the key player is Miller and the question is should he automatically get his place back.

Its whats happened at Canberra with Williams keeping Aidan Sezer out, so it happens. Is it a positive or negative dilemma?

Just realised Miller back before Brough so even more interesting.


A real poser for CC. Hampshire was very good at FB, but as you point out Max has been equal to him in that position.
I actually think Hampshire is much more creative in the halves so for me Miller would have to fight for his place back - that's what competition is all about isn't it?
Re: Selection dilema
Post Thu May 09, 2019 12:07 pm
Posted by Fishermanscap on Thu May 09, 2019 12:07 pm
Fishermanscap Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 225th / 77,572
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 31, 2018 2:54 pm
Posts: 287
Trinity1315 wrote:
A real poser for CC. Hampshire was very good at FB, but as you point out Max has been equal to him in that position.
I actually think Hampshire is much more creative in the halves so for me Miller would have to fight for his place back - that's what competition is all about isn't it?


Tends to be my way of thinking but then its all to easy to forget just how good Miller is purely because Hampshire is making such a fist of it. I recon you need to be a coach with all the data and insider knowledge to really know which one gives more to the team as a whole.
Re: Selection dilema
Post Thu May 09, 2019 12:11 pm
Posted by PopTart on Thu May 09, 2019 12:11 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 573
Rep Position: 8th / 77,572
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 11299
Location: wakefield
It is happening next week.
Miller is back available.
Hampshire stats for me, its just a question of having him at fb and dropping Max or scrum half and dropping Reynolds.

Not sure which I'd go with yet.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Selection dilema
Post Thu May 09, 2019 12:14 pm
Posted by Fishermanscap on Thu May 09, 2019 12:14 pm
Fishermanscap Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 225th / 77,572
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 31, 2018 2:54 pm
Posts: 287
PopTart wrote:
It is happening next week.
Miller is back available.
Hampshire stats for me, its just a question of having him at fb and dropping Max or scrum half and dropping Reynolds.

Not sure which I'd go with yet.


I wouldn't drop Max as I can't see where Hampshire is any better, I think that would be a huge kick in the teeth. Reynolds despite doing well looks the sacrificial part. Also Miller and Hampshire have played together in the halves.
Re: Selection dilema
Post Thu May 09, 2019 12:17 pm
Posted by Trinity1315 on Thu May 09, 2019 12:17 pm
Trinity1315 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 118
Rep Position: 120th / 77,572
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 1076
PopTart wrote:
It is happening next week.
Miller is back available.
Hampshire stats for me, its just a question of having him at fb and dropping Max or scrum half and dropping Reynolds.

Not sure which I'd go with yet.



As supporters we can only sit back and be happy there is such talent and be glad the headache isn't ours! :D
Re: Selection dilema
Post Thu May 09, 2019 12:18 pm
Posted by Fishermanscap on Thu May 09, 2019 12:18 pm
Fishermanscap Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 225th / 77,572
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 31, 2018 2:54 pm
Posts: 287
Trinity1315 wrote:
As supporters we can only sit back and be happy there is such talent and be glad the headache isn't ours! :D


Yep being the virtual coach is a lot easier than being the real coach :D
Re: Selection dilema
Post Thu May 09, 2019 12:19 pm
Posted by wakefieldwall on Thu May 09, 2019 12:19 pm
wakefieldwall Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 110
Rep Position: 127th / 77,572
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 879
Brough comes straight back in when available. No question about it.

Miller will most likely come back in when fit. Its then Rocky v Max for the FB jersey.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AdsBot [Google], Bornin Chesham, charlie, Fishermanscap, Kevs Head, Mick Amos 9 WTW, musson, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Sandal Cat, The Dreadnought, Trinity1315, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 104 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,887,0411,26077,5724,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
TODAY 09:50
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CRONULLA
TOMORROW 08:00
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
PENRITH
TOMORROW 09:55
NRL
MANLY
v
BRISBANE
TOMORROW 19:35
CC2019
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TOMORROW 19:45
CC2019
WAKEFIELD
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
TOMORROW 20:00
CC2019
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
HALIFAX
Sat 11th May 05:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
Sat 11th May 07:30
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
ST.GEORGE
Sat 11th May 09:35
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
Sat 11th May 14:00
CC2019
SALFORD
v
HULL KR
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)