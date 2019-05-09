Reputation Points: 20 Rep Position: 212th / 77,572 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:49 am Posts: 67
If Brough is fulfilling the role he has been brought to the club to deliver then we should be seeing a vast improvement in the kicking game of Hampshire, Miller and Reynolds. Being honest, they don't have a kicking game between them but it's a strange dynamic that the more successful Brough is in imparting his kicking skills and wisdom to this next generation the further he is being pushed down the pecking order for selection. Lets hope we have a fully fit Danny Brough full of energy and raring to go but unable to get into the side due to the outstanding form of the others. That's proper competition for places.
Bit early I know, but when Brough and Miller are available agains there will be some tough choices.
This is just my opinion.
Brough to come back in and replace Reynolds. The lads done well but at this point Brough remains the better player, unless of course Reynolds puts in a few stellar performances in the next few weeks.
Now it gets tricky imho. Is Miller that much better than Hampshire?
Even if he is where would you put Hampshire who certainly doesn't deserve to be dropped?
You could put him back to FB but then that would mean dropping Jowitt who imo has been every bit as good in that position as Hampshire and again does not deserve to be dropped.
I'm not a coach let alone the coach but to me the key player is Miller and the question is should he automatically get his place back.
Its whats happened at Canberra with Williams keeping Aidan Sezer out, so it happens. Is it a positive or negative dilemma?
Just realised Miller back before Brough so even more interesting.
A real poser for CC. Hampshire was very good at FB, but as you point out Max has been equal to him in that position. I actually think Hampshire is much more creative in the halves so for me Miller would have to fight for his place back - that's what competition is all about isn't it?
Tends to be my way of thinking but then its all to easy to forget just how good Miller is purely because Hampshire is making such a fist of it. I recon you need to be a coach with all the data and insider knowledge to really know which one gives more to the team as a whole.
It is happening next week. Miller is back available. Hampshire stats for me, its just a question of having him at fb and dropping Max or scrum half and dropping Reynolds.
Not sure which I'd go with yet.
I wouldn't drop Max as I can't see where Hampshire is any better, I think that would be a huge kick in the teeth. Reynolds despite doing well looks the sacrificial part. Also Miller and Hampshire have played together in the halves.
