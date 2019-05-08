WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 15

Posted by FoxyRhino on Wed May 08, 2019 10:21 pm
This week's results

Week 14
Wigan 18 London 8 - Wigan by 10
Castleford 14 Warrington 26 - Warrington by 12
Huddersfield 25 Wakefield 26 - Wakefield by 1
Hull FC 6 Catalans 37 - Catalans by 31
Salford 28 Leeds 12 - Salford by 12
Hull KR 26 St Helens 42 - St Helens by 16

This week's scores
7 Biff Tannen, Finglas
6 Rhinos69, Southstander.com. Steamy
5 ALAW, Carisma HFC, Dave1612, Deanos Rhinos, Dozy, Frosties, Jamie101, Rhino-Mark, Rhinos_bish, Rotherhamrhino, Tigertot
4 Bigdave1904, BRK, Clearwing, Ducknumber1, FoxyRhino, Highbury Rhino, JMT, John Boy 13, KingRoss11, Sarahgrhino, Steve Slippery Morris, Tad Rhino, The Biffs Back, Xykojen
3 Mattyhobson6, Rhino46, Taxi4stevesmith

Overall table
68 Rhinos_bish
65 ALAW, Biff Tannen
63 FoxyRhino, Steamy
62 BRK, KingRoss11
61 Deanos Rhinos, John Boy 13
60 Tad Rhino
59 Rhinos69, Taxi4stevesmith, The Biffs Back
58 Finglas, Sarahgrhino
56 Dozy, Jamie101, Rotherhamrhino
55 Steve Slippery Morris, Tigertot
53 Carisma HFC, Dave1612, Rhino-Mark
52 Bigdave1904, Clearwing, Frosties, Southstander.com
51 Ducknumber1, Rhino46
50 JMT
49 Xykojen
44 Mattyhobson6
39 Highbury Rhino
38 LJ54
23 Loiner81
13 Ant1
11 Otleyrhino
10 Broad Ings Warrior
9 Cuppabrew

There are no games this weekend due to the Challenge Cup so next predictions are for games on weekend 16th-18th May

If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).

Leeds (LEE) v Castleford (CAS)
Huddersfield (HUD) v Hull KR (HKR)
St Helens (STH) v Salford (SAL)
Catalans (CAT) v Wigan (WIG)
London (LON) v Wakefield (WAK)
Warrington (WAR) v Hull FC (HFC)

Good luck

