Some of you may be already be aware, but next year Eastmoor Dragons are taking their Under 8s, 9s, 11s, and 13s to France to play in a festival. Weâ€™re raising funds to pay for every child and to help us Sportsrush have created a Magic Weekend prediction competition that is only Â£3 to enter.
1st prize - Â£100 cash
2nd prize - Bradford Bulls shirt donated and signed by Jy Hitchcox
3rd prize - Limited edition Red Star Belgrade shirt
To enter, please register at
http://sportsrush.co.uk/eastmoor-france-2020
All the money raised will go towards the trip. If you don't really want to enter but want to donate, please do and the computer will take your place and, if the computer actually wins anything we will donate it to the Eastmoor France fund.
But, if you do want to take part in the competition, all you need do after you have paid and entered is to choose what you think the scores of the 6 games will be during the Magic Weekend 25th & 26th May.
Feel free to ask any questions.
Thanks for reading.
1st prize - Â£100 cash
2nd prize - Bradford Bulls shirt donated and signed by Jy Hitchcox
3rd prize - Limited edition Red Star Belgrade shirt
To enter, please register at
http://sportsrush.co.uk/eastmoor-france-2020
All the money raised will go towards the trip. If you don't really want to enter but want to donate, please do and the computer will take your place and, if the computer actually wins anything we will donate it to the Eastmoor France fund.
But, if you do want to take part in the competition, all you need do after you have paid and entered is to choose what you think the scores of the 6 games will be during the Magic Weekend 25th & 26th May.
Feel free to ask any questions.
Thanks for reading.