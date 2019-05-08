With the top 8 SL sides from last season now entering the cup, what chance is there of an upset.
Of the 8 fixtures, 4 are all SL, 3 have SL against lower league sides and there is just one fixture that guarantees the progression of a lower league side.
HULL FC v Castleford
WAKEFIELD V Widnes
Dewsbury v HALIFAX
SALFORD v Hull KR
Bradford v LEEDS
CATSLAN v Doncaster
WARRINGTON v Wigan
Huddersfield v SAINTS
My predictions in capitals but, can there be an upset ?
Bradford, with John Kear in charge is possibly the only chance of a shock but you would have to expect that Leeds, even with poor form, will overcome them fairly comfortably, with Salford and KR possibly being the most difficult to call.
