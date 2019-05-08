WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad v Widnes

Wed May 08, 2019 11:02 am
Dunkirk Spirit
The 19-man squad in full is below:

Chris Annakin

James Batchelor

Mason Caton-Brown

Jordan Crowther

David Fifita

Ryan Hampshire

Keegan Hirst

Justin Horo

Ben Jones-Bishop

Max Jowitt

Lee Kershaw

George King

Danny Kirmond

Craig Kopczak

Reece Lyne

Pauli Pauli

Tyler Randell

Ben Reynolds

Kyle Wood
Wed May 08, 2019 11:27 am
wrencat1873
Really pleased that we've put our strongest available squad in for this one.
Although we should beat Widnes, they will come over with a huge point to prove and it promises to be a lively first 20 mins.

We must take them seriously.
Far too many times over the years we have slipped up against lesser opposition.
The collapse against Leigh a few seasons ago springs to mind and a reverse away at Dewsbury (this was a few years back).

We should be looking for a 20+ point win but, progress through to the next round without any fresh injuries will do nicely.
Wed May 08, 2019 11:38 am
wakefieldwall
Through to the next round with no injuries will do! Good to see Batch back.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Wed May 08, 2019 12:02 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Then draw winners of Dewsbury v Halifax.
