....farcical.
https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/11704970/filing-history
If you scroll down and hit the incorp statement, it shows you who is behind this bid.....including Huddersfield's very own budget version of the Kray Twins.
https://www.examinerlive.co.uk/news/west-yorkshire-news/boxing-trainer-cleared-firearms-conspiracy-15512106
https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/11704970/filing-history
If you scroll down and hit the incorp statement, it shows you who is behind this bid.....including Huddersfield's very own budget version of the Kray Twins.
https://www.examinerlive.co.uk/news/west-yorkshire-news/boxing-trainer-cleared-firearms-conspiracy-15512106