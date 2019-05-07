WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New York Bid.....

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace New York Bid.....

Post a reply
New York Bid.....
Post Tue May 07, 2019 10:24 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Tue May 07, 2019 10:24 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 771
Rep Position: 3rd / 77,570
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 2642
....farcical.
https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/11704970/filing-history
If you scroll down and hit the incorp statement, it shows you who is behind this bid.....including Huddersfield's very own budget version of the Kray Twins.
https://www.examinerlive.co.uk/news/west-yorkshire-news/boxing-trainer-cleared-firearms-conspiracy-15512106
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bulls Boy 2011, Call Me God, Cronus, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Him, ploinerrhino, the artist, The Chair Maker, Wigg'n, wrencat1873 and 90 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,886,5681,07577,5704,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
Thu 9th May 09:50
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CRONULLA
Fri 10th May 08:00
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
PENRITH
Fri 10th May 09:55
NRL
MANLY
v
BRISBANE
Fri 10th May 19:35
CC2019
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 10th May 19:45
CC2019
WAKEFIELD
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
Fri 10th May 20:00
CC2019
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
HALIFAX
Sat 11th May 05:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
Sat 11th May 07:30
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
ST.GEORGE
Sat 11th May 09:35
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
Sat 11th May 14:00
CC2019
SALFORD
v
HULL KR
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)