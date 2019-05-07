WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalans V Dons Saturday 11th May 3pm

Catalans V Dons Saturday 11th May 3pm
Post Tue May 07, 2019 10:23 pm
Posted by Double Movement on Tue May 07, 2019 10:23 pm
Double Movement User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 2263
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
The Dons take on the defending Champions in the Challenge Cup.

The only thing I think we can really hope for is a big crowd to bring in a few pennies (or should that be euros) and no injuries from a game that could be quite brutally punishing for our lads.

Thankfully the weather forecast is for around 20 degrees.

Is anyone going?

Users browsing this forum: bonaire, Double Movement, GeoffRoebuck and 33 guests

