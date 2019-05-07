Brown's Newsagents in Carlton Lane Shopping Centre are now selling rugby league books along with their regular supply of rugby league magazines.
They have Big Den (biography of Dennis Hartley), Three Good Years (a novel set against a background of work, family life, saving the NHS and Rugby League during the 2006, 7 and 8 seasons) and (Rugby Football: A Game United) based on the idea what might have happened if the northern clubs had won a majority in 1895 and taken control of our game.
There will be more to follow.
