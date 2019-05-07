Reputation Points: 251 Rep Position: 49th / 77,570 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am Posts: 3203 Location: Shuddersfield
This should be a good game. One of our best displays of the season was the 28v0 win at The Shay against The Rams and they will be smarting from the 0v38 defeat to Toulouse at the weekend, although the week before they won at Widnes. Fax are on the up though and I would think we can progress to the next round but it won't be easy. Let's all get over there and support the lads. Rams 14v26 Fax.
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt. Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt. And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt, Allus do it for Thissen.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.