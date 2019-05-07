WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Head Coach - who's it going to be?

New Head Coach - who's it going to be?
Post Tue May 07, 2019 12:46 pm
Posted by Trebor1 on Tue May 07, 2019 12:46 pm
Trebor1
Strong-running second rower
Griffin?
Wane?
Flanagan?
Powell?
Marshall?

What's our early gut feelings?
Re: New Head Coach - who's it going to be?
Post Tue May 07, 2019 12:49 pm
Posted by Bullseye on Tue May 07, 2019 12:49 pm
Bullseye
I think Wane would be the best choice, followed by Flanagan. Or you could spring a surprise with an up and coming coach like Watson or Ward but I doubt that will happen unless the powers that be want to be able to have a say – something Wane would not put up with.

Personally I hope Agar gets a 10 year contract ;-)
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: New Head Coach - who's it going to be?
Post Tue May 07, 2019 12:55 pm
Posted by Gotcha on Tue May 07, 2019 12:55 pm
Gotcha
If we go British, we deserve everything we will get. A disaster that would be, whoever it is, and I am including Powell too. Needs someone who does not know the players, and had nothing to do with them. Sort the poop out.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Posted by Frosties. on Tue May 07, 2019 1:05 pm
Frosties.
Shaun Wane with Richard Marshall is my gut instinct. Would prefer Demetriou with Marshall as assistant though.
Posted by Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino on Tue May 07, 2019 1:06 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
Flanagan for me.
Posted by batleyrhino on Tue May 07, 2019 1:08 pm
batleyrhino
Much as I’d like Dave Furner, I don’t see that one happening. I’d also be a bit surprised if any Aussie is willing to move his family half way around the world for what could be a short stay.

I think we are looking at Wane, and he will do it through gritted teeth. Hope I’m wrong.

This stinks...
It's not how much talent you've got, it's what you do with it that counts.
Posted by Trebor1 on Tue May 07, 2019 1:14 pm
Trebor1
Flanagan or Wane for my two pennies.
Posted by christopher on Tue May 07, 2019 1:16 pm
christopher
batleyrhino wrote:
Much as I’d like Dave Furner, I don’t see that one happening. I’d also be a bit surprised if any Aussie is willing to move his family half way around the world for what could be a short stay.

I think we are looking at Wane, and he will do it through gritted teeth. Hope I’m wrong.

This stinks...



Yeah I’m not sure Dave Furner would be up for it to be honest ;-)
Posted by The Phantom Horseman on Tue May 07, 2019 1:19 pm
The Phantom Horseman
Betfred have put up a market on the new coach and Richard Marshall is their early favourite. That would be some feat to parlay his most recent result - a 56-4 hammering in the Championship two weeks ago - into the head coaching job at one of SL's most successful teams!

Users browsing this forum: AS108, barham red, beamer, carnegiedweller, Chetnik, Chris.Taylor, Clearwing, digger47, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Fallon, FGB, flipper, Frosties., g_balls, Gotcha, hengirl, Jack Napier, Juan Cornetto, LeedsLurch, leg_end, lionarmour87, malcadele, mk_fc, moto748, Norman Stanley Fletcher, OSWire1993, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RHINO-MARK, RonnieGinger, southyorksdave, steamy, SydneyRhino, The Phantom Horseman, tigertot, TOMCAT, Trainman, Trebor1, Waddy-Fax, wakefieldwall, Wilde 3, xparksider and 384 guests

