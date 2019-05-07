Reputation Points: 712 Rep Position: 5th / 77,570 Quiz Score: 392 Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm Posts: 29352 Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I think Wane would be the best choice, followed by Flanagan. Or you could spring a surprise with an up and coming coach like Watson or Ward but I doubt that will happen unless the powers that be want to be able to have a say – something Wane would not put up with.
Personally I hope Agar gets a 10 year contract
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
If we go British, we deserve everything we will get. A disaster that would be, whoever it is, and I am including Powell too. Needs someone who does not know the players, and had nothing to do with them. Sort the poop out.
Betfred have put up a market on the new coach and Richard Marshall is their early favourite. That would be some feat to parlay his most recent result - a 56-4 hammering in the Championship two weeks ago - into the head coaching job at one of SL's most successful teams!
