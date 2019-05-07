WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds Rhinos sack Dave Furner

Leeds Rhinos sack Dave Furner
Post Tue May 07, 2019 9:08 am
Posted by Homer Simpson on Tue May 07, 2019 9:08 am
Breaking News
Re: Leeds Rhinos sack Dave Furner
Post Tue May 07, 2019 9:09 am
Posted by Homer Simpson on Tue May 07, 2019 9:09 am
The shock decision comes with Rhinos third from bottom in Betfred Super League says Yorkshire Post
Re: Leeds Rhinos sack Dave Furner
Post Tue May 07, 2019 9:10 am
Posted by Homer Simpson on Tue May 07, 2019 9:10 am
Assistant-coach Richard Agar will take charge of the team on an “interim” basis ahead of Saturday’s Challenge Cup derby at Bradford Bulls.
Re: Leeds Rhinos sack Dave Furner
Post Tue May 07, 2019 9:20 am
Posted by Exeter Rhino on Tue May 07, 2019 9:20 am
I'm shocked by this. I hope the powers that be at the club know what they are doing.
Re: Leeds Rhinos sack Dave Furner
Post Tue May 07, 2019 9:33 am
Posted by Homer Simpson on Tue May 07, 2019 9:33 am
Maybe Golding will get back in the good books now, Walker needs a rest, poor defensive line at the moment!
Re: Leeds Rhinos sack Dave Furner
Post Tue May 07, 2019 10:15 am
Posted by Homer Simpson on Tue May 07, 2019 10:15 am
Has Jason Davidson gone too, we need a new conditioner ! - But not Lenor Fabric please
