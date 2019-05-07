WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds Rhinos sack Furner !

Leeds Rhinos sack Furner !
Post Tue May 07, 2019 8:47 am
Posted by Budgiezilla on Tue May 07, 2019 8:47 am
Budgiezilla
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/48186046
:shock:
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Re: Leeds Rhinos sack Furner !
Post Tue May 07, 2019 8:58 am
Posted by Fishermanscap on Tue May 07, 2019 8:58 am
Budgiezilla wrote:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/48186046
:shock:


I'm not surprised tbh.
Re: Leeds Rhinos sack Furner !
Post Tue May 07, 2019 9:02 am
Posted by SpainesRoadFartown on Tue May 07, 2019 9:02 am
Not really a surprise considering how bad they are, any other clubs coach would have had the same fate too, my leeds fan mate text me and said sinfield needs to go next as he's a bigger problem and only in the job cos of who he is.
Re: Leeds Rhinos sack Furner !
Post Tue May 07, 2019 9:05 am
Posted by Dave K. on Tue May 07, 2019 9:05 am
Seems a bit early. Leeds will fine, as they will finish above London and probably Rovers, has Furner had enough time to turn the team around, I know he brought in a few players, but 2 of them seem to be Leeds better players?

The main mess is the lack of recruitment and not replacing the likes of Mcguire, Burrow and Peacock, is that Furners fault?
Re: Leeds Rhinos sack Furner !
Post Tue May 07, 2019 9:10 am
Posted by wrencat1873 on Tue May 07, 2019 9:10 am
Dave K. wrote:
Seems a bit early. Leeds will fine, as they will finish above London and probably Rovers, has Furner had enough time to turn the team around, I know he brought in a few players, but 2 of them seem to be Leeds better players?

The main mess is the lack of recruitment and not replacing the likes of Mcguire, Burrow and Peacock, is that Furners fault?


I agree.
Poor as Furner has been, who was responsible for letting the likes of Garbutt go and leaving them with the worst pack in SL.
If Furner was part of this process then fair enough but, maybe "Sir Kev" should be taking more of the flack.

Agar taking temporary charge should be interesting :lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: Leeds Rhinos sack Furner !
Post Tue May 07, 2019 9:12 am
Posted by christopher on Tue May 07, 2019 9:12 am
wrencat1873 wrote:
I agree.
Poor as Furner has been, who was responsible for letting the likes of Garbutt go and leaving them with the worst pack in SL.
If Furner was part of this process then fair enough but, maybe "Sir Kev" should be taking more of the flack.


Garbutt who is injured again?

Garbutt is ir wasn’t the issue
Re: Leeds Rhinos sack Furner !
Post Tue May 07, 2019 9:14 am
Posted by acko on Tue May 07, 2019 9:14 am
Dave K. wrote:
Seems a bit early. Leeds will fine, as they will finish above London and probably Rovers, has Furner had enough time to turn the team around, I know he brought in a few players, but 2 of them seem to be Leeds better players?

The main mess is the lack of recruitment and not replacing the likes of Mcguire, Burrow and Peacock,Sinfield, is that Furners fault?



THIS

The people upstairs must take the blame for Leeds's problems, Yes there have had injuries to there team but so has everybody else and tbf even some of the leeds youngster are not good enough, There'll get it right it's a matter of how long it will take to fix.


Up The Trin
We are TRINITY's barmy army.




SWFC the owls are coming for you
Re: Leeds Rhinos sack Furner !
Post Tue May 07, 2019 9:19 am
Posted by christopher on Tue May 07, 2019 9:19 am
acko wrote:
[/color][/u][/b]

THIS

The people upstairs must take the blame for Leeds's problems, Yes there have had injuries to there team but so has everybody else and tbf even some of the leeds youngster are not good enough, There'll get it right it's a matter of how long it will take to fix.


Up The Trin


Sinfield has said it’s a long term rebuild, the management have taken responsibility by changing the structure of the club, I don’t know what’s gone on with Furner and personally I don’t think hes been given enough time but if the club feel he’s not working out then they have done the right thing
Re: Leeds Rhinos sack Furner !
Post Tue May 07, 2019 9:19 am
Posted by AS108 on Tue May 07, 2019 9:19 am
He was appointed purely because he played for the club and was popular as a player so would please the fans and largely, they did fall for it. His record at Canberra was poor so there was no reason to appoint him based on coaching credentials. Leeds now need to either go for Anthony Griffin or Shaun Wane. They should have done in the first place.
Re: Leeds Rhinos sack Furner !
Post Tue May 07, 2019 9:23 am
Posted by bramleyrhino on Tue May 07, 2019 9:23 am
Both Sinfield and Furner inherited something of a mess in terms of players tied to excessively long (and presumably expensive) contracts. Garbutt was a victim of that, pushed out to free-up cap and quota space.

I think most Leeds fans knew that this would take more than a year to fix but at the same time, this squad should not be the third worst team in the competition. There's clearly talent in there, and at times they have shown that, but nowhere near enough and that is reflected in the table.

I think people are over-stating Sinfield's role to an extent. Whilst he naturally does carry responsibility, his role is basically part of Hetherington's exit plan to run the rugby side of the business on a long-term strategy. So far, he has been lumbered with fixing short-term problems. He didn't sign many of the contracts that are part of Leeds' issues, not did he recruit many of the players that are part of the problem. Two players who have come in under his watch, Hurrell and Merrin, have arguably been our best performers (although given their status, you can argue that they should be).

Managing the transition was always going to be hard. I think any club would find it hard to replace such a quantity of talent in such as short space of time and there are plenty of examples across sport that suggest that is the case. I thought the club would give Furner longer, but results haven't been good enough.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
