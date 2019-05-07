WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is this our Stadium problems solved?

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Is this our Stadium problems solved?

Post a reply
Is this our Stadium problems solved?
Post Tue May 07, 2019 8:15 am
Posted by Fishermanscap on Tue May 07, 2019 8:15 am
Fishermanscap Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 222nd / 77,570
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 31, 2018 2:54 pm
Posts: 256
I'm a bit nervous putting this up because this stadium lark got me a lot of stick last time and seemed to get me branded as Vastman mark 2. All the same I think its interesting and comes from the same guy who told me Balne Lane was viable in terms of space, which it was.

Please note Modular is not the same as temporary. Theses stands are permanent off the shelf pre-fabricated stands. They are significantly cheaper than traditional stands and very much lend themselves to the self build approach used by Featherstone, or at least some of it can be self build. I'll post up images when I work up how. I don't think any have been built yet so you can see the possibility of a deal as a demonstrator that cold be in the offing. It can also be built piecemeal as noted recently as the plan by our Chairman.

Just a thought, the club may already have very different plans.

http://www.cladglobal.com/CLADnews/arch ... bau/334886

Very interested in Snowies opinion.
Re: Is this our Stadium problems solved?
Post Tue May 07, 2019 8:20 am
Posted by Prince Buster on Tue May 07, 2019 8:20 am
Prince Buster User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 111
Rep Position: 122nd / 77,570
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3809
Location: Orange street
Can't see them getting planning permission or safety certificate due to them being made of wood.
Re: Is this our Stadium problems solved?
Post Tue May 07, 2019 8:30 am
Posted by Fishermanscap on Tue May 07, 2019 8:30 am
Fishermanscap Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 222nd / 77,570
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 31, 2018 2:54 pm
Posts: 256
Prince Buster wrote:
Can't see them getting planning permission or safety certificate due to them being made of wood.


Think the safety certificates in the EU are the same as ours, well for now anyway, so I don't see an issue. I think the 'wood' bit is a little misleading tbh, I think its an element of the build. Anyway it's worth looking into and if its a no no then so be it but at that price reduction we need to be sure.

Looks like you can https://www.express.co.uk/sport/footbal ... rst-ground
Re: Is this our Stadium problems solved?
Post Tue May 07, 2019 8:35 am
Posted by Prince Buster on Tue May 07, 2019 8:35 am
Prince Buster User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 111
Rep Position: 122nd / 77,570
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3809
Location: Orange street
I spend a great deal of time out in Spain these days and I can assure you that safety issues out there are totally different to the UK. So I don't believe such matters are dictated by EU regulations.


However, Cas has a fire hazzard wooden stand that the authorities have ignored for years, so you never know
Re: Is this our Stadium problems solved?
Post Tue May 07, 2019 8:42 am
Posted by Fishermanscap on Tue May 07, 2019 8:42 am
Fishermanscap Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 222nd / 77,570
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 31, 2018 2:54 pm
Posts: 256
Prince Buster wrote:
I spend a great deal of time out in Spain these days and I can assure you that safety issues out there are totally different to the UK. So I don't believe such matters are dictated by EU regulations.


However, Cas has a fire hazzard wooden stand that the authorities have ignored for years, so you never know


Fair enough but I think when they say ‘wood’ its bit of an eco marketing tool. This is not the dry old planks of wood used at Cas. This will be pressure treated fire retardend laminated wood as used in the construction industry. It’s a million miles away from real wood.

I honestly don’t think we need to get too fixated on the wood bit for now, the cost element yes.

HTH :D

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, charlie63wildcat, coco the fullback, Deeencee, dpbnov, Fishermanscap, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, kingsway cat, Lupsetbull, musson, phe13, Prince Buster, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, SpainesRoadFartown, supercat, thebeagle and 93 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,886,08897577,5704,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
Thu 9th May 09:50
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CRONULLA
Fri 10th May 08:00
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
PENRITH
Fri 10th May 09:55
NRL
MANLY
v
BRISBANE
Fri 10th May 19:35
CC2019
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 10th May 19:45
CC2019
WAKEFIELD
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
Fri 10th May 20:00
CC2019
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
HALIFAX
Sat 11th May 05:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
Sat 11th May 07:30
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
ST.GEORGE
Sat 11th May 09:35
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
Sat 11th May 14:00
CC2019
SALFORD
v
HULL KR
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)