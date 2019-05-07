I'm a bit nervous putting this up because this stadium lark got me a lot of stick last time and seemed to get me branded as Vastman mark 2. All the same I think its interesting and comes from the same guy who told me Balne Lane was viable in terms of space, which it was.
Please note Modular is not the same as temporary. Theses stands are permanent off the shelf pre-fabricated stands. They are significantly cheaper than traditional stands and very much lend themselves to the self build approach used by Featherstone, or at least some of it can be self build. I'll post up images when I work up how. I don't think any have been built yet so you can see the possibility of a deal as a demonstrator that cold be in the offing. It can also be built piecemeal as noted recently as the plan by our Chairman.
Just a thought, the club may already have very different plans.
http://www.cladglobal.com/CLADnews/arch ... bau/334886
Very interested in Snowies opinion.
Please note Modular is not the same as temporary. Theses stands are permanent off the shelf pre-fabricated stands. They are significantly cheaper than traditional stands and very much lend themselves to the self build approach used by Featherstone, or at least some of it can be self build. I'll post up images when I work up how. I don't think any have been built yet so you can see the possibility of a deal as a demonstrator that cold be in the offing. It can also be built piecemeal as noted recently as the plan by our Chairman.
Just a thought, the club may already have very different plans.
http://www.cladglobal.com/CLADnews/arch ... bau/334886
Very interested in Snowies opinion.