WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Challenge Cup v Cas

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Challenge Cup v Cas

Post a reply
Challenge Cup v Cas
Post Mon May 06, 2019 5:31 pm
Posted by Mrs Barista on Mon May 06, 2019 5:31 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 130
Rep Position: 107th / 77,567
Quiz Score: 432
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 26533
Location: West Yorkshire
Forwards probably pick themselves but some big questions in the backs. Assuming Connor, Kelly and Sneyd are fit and Carlos/Shaul aren't question is whether we go for Connor at FB or Wynne.

I'd go
Wynne
Faraimo
Griffin
Connor
Naulago
Kelly
Sneyd
Taylor
Houghton
Paea
Minichiello
Manu
Ellis

Green
Matongo
Westerman
Hadley

Wynne had a mare last time out but as Radford said it's one thing making a debut at 18, another being asked to play every week. If Logan is fit maybe put him in centres, Connor to FB.
Re: Challenge Cup v Cas
Post Mon May 06, 2019 6:02 pm
Posted by Jake the Peg on Mon May 06, 2019 6:02 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 252
Rep Position: 50th / 77,567
Quiz Score: 416
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 27882
Logans defence was shocking on Friday. I'd rather play Wynne at fb and leave Logan in the stands

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bombed Out, ComeOnYouUll, DABHAND, fosdyke99, Hessle Roader, Jake the Peg, oooh Gravy!, oud3pstander, Raggytash, RichM, rodney_trotter, Touchliner, Uppo58, Windy winger and 186 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,885,9621,38677,5674,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
Thu 9th May 09:50
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CRONULLA
Fri 10th May 08:00
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
PENRITH
Fri 10th May 09:55
NRL
MANLY
v
BRISBANE
Fri 10th May 19:35
CC2019
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 10th May 19:45
CC2019
WAKEFIELD
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
Fri 10th May 20:00
CC2019
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
HALIFAX
Sat 11th May 05:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
Sat 11th May 07:30
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
ST.GEORGE
Sat 11th May 09:35
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
Sat 11th May 14:00
CC2019
SALFORD
v
HULL KR
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)