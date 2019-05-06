Forwards probably pick themselves but some big questions in the backs. Assuming Connor, Kelly and Sneyd are fit and Carlos/Shaul aren't question is whether we go for Connor at FB or Wynne.
I'd go
Wynne
Faraimo
Griffin
Connor
Naulago
Kelly
Sneyd
Taylor
Houghton
Paea
Minichiello
Manu
Ellis
Green
Matongo
Westerman
Hadley
Wynne had a mare last time out but as Radford said it's one thing making a debut at 18, another being asked to play every week. If Logan is fit maybe put him in centres, Connor to FB.
