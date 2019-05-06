WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wigan CC Home

Posted by Uncle Rico on Mon May 06, 2019 3:47 pm
Uncle Rico


It's a break from Super League next weekend as we extend a rare welcome Wigan to the Halliwell Jones in the Challenge Cup.

Not the draw we'd have hoped for or is it? We've got home advantage but Wigan are always tricky opponents and might see the distraction of a cup game to get some form going. I'd have liked an away day myself, a trip to a ground off our usual 'beat' maybe next round but first things first let's get our names in the hat

Good Luck

a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) Hull FC v Castleford
Wakefield v Widnes
Dewsbury v Halifax
Catalans v Doncaster
Salford v Hull KR
Bradford v Leeds
Huddersfield v St Helens

