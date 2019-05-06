A high scoring week as many of us successfully predicted the winners of all of this weekâ€™s fixtures. S0LLY86 and Johnbulls are the weekâ€™s top scorers with 26 points correctly predicting all the winners, 1 exact margin and the bonus question. Bullseye still on top.
A break for the cup but be back next week with your bucket and spade and kiss me quick hat for the summer bash predictions.
143 Bullseye
136 S0LLY86
131 alex 0604
127 le penguin
125 broadybull87
120 paulwalker71
118 bull on a canary
117 DrFeelgood
117 Johnbulls
116 kaybenbull
116 Bulls4
116 Steel City Bull
114 Jimmy 4 Bradford
110 tackler thommo
109 herr rigsby
108 Pumpetypump
108 charlie caroli
108 FevGrinder
107 bullinenemyland
106 bringbackjimmy
105 Bendybulls
103 rambull1967
99 Nelson
95 Bull Mania
95 Bent&Bongser
93 Fr13daY
93 jackmac452
86 Bullnorthern
83 Marvin Goolash
73 Ferocious Aardvark
70 Scarey71
56 RagingBull
35 roger daly
28 dddooommm
25 Pyrah123
9 JTCFJG
8 thepimp007
8 hooligan27
4 Highlander
3 RickyF1
