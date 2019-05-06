WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - saints in the cup (h)

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk saints in the cup (h)

Post a reply
saints in the cup (h)
Post Mon May 06, 2019 10:38 am
Posted by GIANTSRL on Mon May 06, 2019 10:38 am
GIANTSRL User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 474
Rep Position: 17th / 77,567
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 15115
Location: Huddersfield
a break from the league which is a bonus as the past few weeks have been terrible!

sunday eve and on sky this one, only Â£10 in so no excuses for some to get down and cheer the lads on

hopefully gaskell will be back for this one against his former club too and our attack will improve... mcintosh to make up for last week too?!

cant see a win but a drop goal without bentham reffing this time would be nice
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Unbeliever, x43sflyer and 48 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,885,8351,54977,5674,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
Thu 9th May 09:50
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CRONULLA
Fri 10th May 08:00
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
PENRITH
Fri 10th May 09:55
NRL
MANLY
v
BRISBANE
Fri 10th May 19:35
CC2019
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 10th May 19:45
CC2019
WAKEFIELD
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
Fri 10th May 20:00
CC2019
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
HALIFAX
Sat 11th May 05:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
Sat 11th May 07:30
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
ST.GEORGE
Sat 11th May 09:35
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
Sat 11th May 14:00
CC2019
SALFORD
v
HULL KR
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)