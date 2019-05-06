Well, that was a 'breath-taking' game, yesterday!!
I have to say that, despite what we may think of our defence, Sheffield are to be applauded for their style of play, and inventiveness. In Anthony Thackeray, they must have one of the best half backs in the Championship - he was brilliant.
Fortunately, Sheffield's defence was just as vulnerable as ours and, in the end, our team spirit, Riddy's immaculate goal kicking, and the crowd, just pulled us through.
Once again, an excellent value-for-money game, at the LSV. Full marks to all involved.
