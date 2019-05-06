WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The regular and embarrassing petition.......

Posted by Call Me God on Mon May 06, 2019 8:14 am
https://www.change.org/p/bbc-the-bbc-to-treat-rugby-league-with-more-respect-374e4171-be95-46ea-b507-83debff1d71e?recruiter=930841111&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=tap_basic_share

4 signatures at the time of posting.......

Why do RL fans in general keep missing the point that Media/Broadcasters will report on well attended/watched sports.........it is not the job of the media to make them well attended/watched.

I genuinely think that either:
A/ A 4 Year old started this petition
B/ It was started at RFU HQ
C/ the person who started it can get their meds upped.

6,927 was the average the weekend just gone........that's why the media don't give a flying one!
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:
Posted by Ovavoo on Mon May 06, 2019 9:16 am
How well attended is womens football or rugby union?
Not a dig against womens sport by the way but the BBC does appear to give these sparsely attended events disproportionate coverage.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan

"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire"

And neither would any Lancastrian.
Posted by reffy on Mon May 06, 2019 9:42 am
Diversity, if there was transgender RL the BBC would be all over it.

