https://www.change.org/p/bbc-the-bbc-to-treat-rugby-league-with-more-respect-374e4171-be95-46ea-b507-83debff1d71e?recruiter=930841111&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=tap_basic_share
4 signatures at the time of posting.......
Why do RL fans in general keep missing the point that Media/Broadcasters will report on well attended/watched sports.........it is not the job of the media to make them well attended/watched.
I genuinely think that either:
A/ A 4 Year old started this petition
B/ It was started at RFU HQ
C/ the person who started it can get their meds upped.
6,927 was the average the weekend just gone........that's why the media don't give a flying one!
4 signatures at the time of posting.......
Why do RL fans in general keep missing the point that Media/Broadcasters will report on well attended/watched sports.........it is not the job of the media to make them well attended/watched.
I genuinely think that either:
A/ A 4 Year old started this petition
B/ It was started at RFU HQ
C/ the person who started it can get their meds upped.
6,927 was the average the weekend just gone........that's why the media don't give a flying one!