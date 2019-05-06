WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Neil's Notes v Barrow

Mon May 06, 2019 7:16 am
taxman
That was more like our performances in getting a top 4 finish in 3 out of last 4 seasons. Maybe a freshening up was ne3eded but certainly made a difference in these last 2 games. Barrow are a tough strong side was the program notes by Paul Haggerty and so that proved but our defence was up to the challenge and in attack whilst one or two errors when we tried to push the pass we looked confident. Scott Murrell took both the sponsors, Amathus Financial Services Mom and the Fax 1 Hitman award and also 3rd place and 1 point in the Shay Lounge Player of Season. First place and 3 points went to Steve Tyrer with 2nd and 2 points to James Woodburn Hall. Steve now leads on 9 points with James Saltonstall on 8 and 3rd on 7 points Shaun Robinson. Ed Barber and Will Sharpe follow on 6 points.
In Club 1873 Julie Payne Number 120 won the £25 voucher with the £20 voucher going to Julie Pugh number 31.
The half time draw winning number for £161 was 0262.
Our next game is away at Dewsbury on Friday 10th May. Ko 8.00pm in the Coral Challenge Cup. Still some places on the supporters coach. We leave the Shay at 6.15pm. Adults £9 with juniors free.
The week after is the Summer Bash at Blackpool on Saturday 18th May. Just a limited number of places left. Adults £14 with juniors £7. Finally at the end of the month on Sunday 26th May we are at Batley. We leave the Shay at 1.15pm for the 3.00pm ko. Adults £9 with juniors once again free.
To book on any coach phone me on 07714488080.
In the 1895 Cup we have been drawn at home against Sheffield. The game is to be played first week in June with the date and venue to be confirmed.
Neil Arber
Away Travel Manager
neilarber43@gmail.com

