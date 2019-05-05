WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - League express - injuries.

League express - injuries.
Post Sun May 05, 2019 10:12 pm
TrinTrin on Sun May 05, 2019 10:12 pm
League express have investigated all injuries across SL, they say it's frightning, ? It will be interesting to see what the details are & causes ?
Re: League express - injuries.
Post Sun May 05, 2019 10:20 pm
wakeytrin on Sun May 05, 2019 10:20 pm
It will be interesting to see if they can link it to changes in rules, tackling technique or a different outcome.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: League express - injuries.
Post Sun May 05, 2019 10:24 pm
PopTart on Sun May 05, 2019 10:24 pm
That'll be interesting.
I'd track the type of injuries, which teams they were against and which pitch, and what the cause was.... I. e. Impact, tackle technique, twist in ground etc.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

