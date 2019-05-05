We all know that usually the team that comes up from a lower league is odds on to go back down. Yes we are doing well and mid to top table looks achievable. Honestly though I'd be happy with some stability and looking at promotion in the next year or two.
So we have 16 points, how safe are we? I think just the bottom team relagated this season, which is currently Rochdale with 2 points. Anyone know the figures if we are secure. Seems silly to ask but you never know in this game.
