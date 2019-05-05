WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Spare tickets - Magic Weekend

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Spare tickets - Magic Weekend

Post a reply
Spare tickets - Magic Weekend
Post Sun May 05, 2019 8:48 pm
Posted by Guinness Time on Sun May 05, 2019 8:48 pm
Guinness Time Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Tue May 27, 2014 1:07 pm
Posts: 1
Hiya! I got permission from the Admins to post this. Apologies if it's not what you want to see on here!

I took advantage of the 'group tickets' offer for the Magic Weekend and I have 2 left over. They're full weekend tickets for the Kop end (home teams) and with the group discount the cost is £24 each instead of £40.

If you're interested, please send me a DM and we'll discuss payment and delivery or posting details.

Cheers!

Griff

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Call Me God, CM Punk, Deeencee, Him, Marcus Notsquare and 154 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,885,6461,52677,5674,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
18-36
NEWCASTLE
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
32-18
ST.GEORGE
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
HULL KR
26-42
ST.HELENS
 Full Time  
 CH
HALIFAX
46-10
BARROW RAIDERS
 Full Time  
 CH
LEIGH
42-38
SHEFFIELD
 Full Time  
 CH
ROCHDALE
10-56
FEATHERSTONE
 Full Time  
 CH
SWINTON LIONS
10-32
WIDNES VIKINGS
 Full Time  
 CH
YORK
28-24
BATLEY BULLDOGS
 Full Time  
1895
OLDHAM
48-12
WHITEHAVEN
 Full Time  
1895
DONCASTER
70-6
WEST WALES
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)