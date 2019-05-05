WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 1895 cup

Board index Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 1895 cup

Post a reply
1895 cup
Post Sun May 05, 2019 5:43 pm
Posted by kaybenbull on Sun May 05, 2019 5:43 pm
kaybenbull Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 215th / 77,567
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Nov 20, 2018 7:30 pm
Posts: 46
We got Barrow away

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alex 0604, Bulls Boy 2011, Cookie, eddievan, jayb, kaybenbull, roofaldo2, The Phantom Horseman, thepimp007 and 135 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,885,5771,77577,5674,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
18-36
NEWCASTLE
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
32-18
ST.GEORGE
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
HULL KR
26-42
ST.HELENS
 Full Time  
 CH
HALIFAX
46-10
BARROW RAIDERS
 Full Time  
 CH
LEIGH
42-38
SHEFFIELD
 Full Time  
 CH
ROCHDALE
10-56
FEATHERSTONE
 Full Time  
 CH
SWINTON LIONS
10-32
WIDNES VIKINGS
 Full Time  
 CH
YORK
28-24
BATLEY BULLDOGS
 Full Time  
1895
OLDHAM
48-12
WHITEHAVEN
 Full Time  
1895
DONCASTER
70-6
WEST WALES
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)