Post Sun May 05, 2019 9:21 am
Posted by TrinTrin on Sun May 05, 2019 9:21 am
TrinTrin
There has been many posts with various opinions on tackles going in on lower legs WHEN a player is held by two or more players with the referee not shouting held early enough before an in coming tackled goes low. The referee does allow a wrestle with the ball handler possibly gaining a couple of meters.
I am also concerned about a single leg pull on the ball holder once held which is also causing many injuries.
I am not saying WAKEY players don't do it !! I am saying should there be protection with a ban on these tactics to all players & clubs.
If you watch old matches, games they did not do this generally, it is a modern thing ?
You could say in its extreme, it is deliberately causing injuries at work rather than incidentally causing an occurrence work. I am aware it is a collision contact sport but this issue is getting serious !
WHO is next ! & How many before the season ends ?

