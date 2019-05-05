2nd tier Union tin-pot cup final reportedly gets 3,000.
Sad indictment that we can't get close in the 1st tier of League
https://www.london-irish.com/news/irish-denied-as-ealing-hold-on-for-championship-cup-win/bp2163/
We really need to either accept that we are now a Championship side and accept that 1,000 is "a good crowd" or we need to really push ourselves to the locals.
