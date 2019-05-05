WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Attendance record at Trailfinders smashed

Posted by Call Me God on Sun May 05, 2019 1:03 am
Call Me God
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
2nd tier Union tin-pot cup final reportedly gets 3,000.

Sad indictment that we can't get close in the 1st tier of League :roll:
https://www.london-irish.com/news/irish-denied-as-ealing-hold-on-for-championship-cup-win/bp2163/

We really need to either accept that we are now a Championship side and accept that 1,000 is "a good crowd" or we need to really push ourselves to the locals.
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:

