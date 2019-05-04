If Steve Price sent a memo out to his fellow coaches for some original/un-utilised/newly created moves, what would they be?
Iâ€™ll start the ball rolling:
(Last tackle) high kick placed 1/2m in from touch for the opposing winger/back 3 member to collect. By the time the ball is caught, our defence will be up (and onside) and prepared to tackle him into touch for another set of 6.
