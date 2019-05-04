WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Creative/original moves

Post Sat May 04, 2019 9:23 pm
Posted by Gazwire on Sat May 04, 2019 9:23 pm
Gazwire
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Reputation Points: 115
Rep Position: 112th / 77,567
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 29, 2009 8:06 pm
Posts: 1819
If Steve Price sent a memo out to his fellow coaches for some original/un-utilised/newly created moves, what would they be?


Iâ€™ll start the ball rolling:

(Last tackle) high kick placed 1/2m in from touch for the opposing winger/back 3 member to collect. By the time the ball is caught, our defence will be up (and onside) and prepared to tackle him into touch for another set of 6.
Re: Creative/original moves
Post Sat May 04, 2019 9:35 pm
Posted by Gazwire on Sat May 04, 2019 9:35 pm
Gazwire
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Reputation Points: 115
Rep Position: 112th / 77,567
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 29, 2009 8:06 pm
Posts: 1819
(Beer taking effect)

Traditional dummy runners running cross-wise. Sh/So double pumps to both and in the backwards swing, passes back to an un-marked runner the defence hasnâ€™t picked up/expected 3/5/10 metres blindside to the expected play.
Re: Creative/original moves
Post Sat May 04, 2019 9:41 pm
Posted by Jack Napier on Sat May 04, 2019 9:41 pm
Jack Napier
Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 215th / 77,567
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Mar 24, 2019 8:32 pm
Posts: 72
Kicks out wide early in the count. Perfect example with Sandow at 1:10 here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQ_2dGl82vo
Re: Creative/original moves
Post Sat May 04, 2019 9:50 pm
Posted by Gazwire on Sat May 04, 2019 9:50 pm
Gazwire
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Reputation Points: 115
Rep Position: 112th / 77,567
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 29, 2009 8:06 pm
Posts: 1819
Jack Napier wrote:
Kicks out wide early in the count. Perfect example with Sandow at 1:10 here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQ_2dGl82vo


Yes JN, great call. It looks so easy as well- what a try!
(What a player Sandow was. I was gutted when he left).

