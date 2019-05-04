WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 1979 Wembley Final

1979 Wembley Final
Post Sat May 04, 2019 8:02 pm
Posted by Redscat on Sat May 04, 2019 8:02 pm
Fortieth anniversary today of the 1979 Widnes final. A great time was spent at "The Red Shed" Labour club this afternoon listening to very interesting, humorous and entertaining anecdotes of that day from former players Andy Fletcher, Trevor Midgely, Trevor Skerrett, Brian Lockwood, Brian Juliffe, Graham Idle, Les Sheard, Steve Diamond. Mike Lampkowski and Bill Kirlbride. Organised by Les Sheard, and in the presence of the great Ian Brooke and birthday boy Neil Fox a fantastic time was had by all. Particularly of interest was Juliffe's account of how/why he left RU for RL and the acute descrimination against League in Welsh Rugby Union. There was a very amusing account of how the club got through to the final, written and read by the inimitable Trin historian Gerry Wright.

A great, great afternoon.
Post Sat May 04, 2019 8:30 pm
Posted by wakeytrin on Sat May 04, 2019 8:30 pm
Never saw this advertised anywhere oyherwise I would have gone.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

