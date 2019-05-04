WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Minards Friday Luncheon

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Minards Friday Luncheon

Post a reply
Minards Friday Luncheon
Post Sat May 04, 2019 7:48 pm
Posted by dboy on Sat May 04, 2019 7:48 pm
dboy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 102
Rep Position: 123rd / 77,567
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2788
Location: Barnsley
Anything of interest from the Minards Friday Luncheon?
Re: Minards Friday Luncheon
Post Sat May 04, 2019 8:34 pm
Posted by Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo on Sat May 04, 2019 8:34 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 241
Rep Position: 44th / 77,567
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 7062
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
dboy wrote:
Anything of interest from the Minards Friday Luncheon?


I heard the coffee and biscuits were nice.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.

2018 - The FinniChezz Bromance

2019 - The return of the Prodigal Son.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: beamer, Big lads mate, bren2k, Clearwing, cocker, cosmicat, Country Giant, djcool, got there, JINJER, Joe Banjo, Kettykat, Magic Superbeetle, Mr Bliss, phe13, Redscat, reedy, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 216 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,885,3101,63377,5674,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
CANBERRA
30-12
PENRITH
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
MANLY
18-10
CANTERBURY
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
42-12
WESTS TIGERS
 Full Time  
1895
NEWCASTLE
38-12
KEIGHLEY
 Full Time  
 CH
DEWSBURY RAMS
0-38
TOULOUSE
 Full Time  
1895
HUNSLET
28-31
WORKINGTON TOWN
 Full Time  
 CH
TORONTO
36-16
BRADFORD BULLS
TOMORROW 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLE
TOMORROW 06:05
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
ST.GEORGE
TOMORROW 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
ST.HELENS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)