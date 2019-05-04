WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - More injuries

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity More injuries

Post a reply
More injuries
Post Sat May 04, 2019 7:43 pm
Posted by cosmicat on Sat May 04, 2019 7:43 pm
cosmicat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 71
Rep Position: 150th / 77,567
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 839
Tinny arouna out for season.unbelievable
Re: More injuries
Post Sat May 04, 2019 7:46 pm
Posted by Big lads mate on Sat May 04, 2019 7:46 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 142
Rep Position: 95th / 77,567
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3780
cosmicat wrote:
Tinny arouna out for season.unbelievable

Just when you think it can’t get any worse :(
Re: More injuries
Post Sat May 04, 2019 7:47 pm
Posted by PopTart on Sat May 04, 2019 7:47 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 541
Rep Position: 9th / 77,567
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 11273
Location: wakefield
It's just getting ridiculous isn't it.

Really tough on Arona. He was holding the defense together in many ways plugging prop and 13.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: More injuries
Post Sat May 04, 2019 7:55 pm
Posted by wakeytrin on Sat May 04, 2019 7:55 pm
wakeytrin Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 136
Rep Position: 97th / 77,567
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 3377
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Heard earlier he was out for the season. Feel sorry for Tinni as he was playing well for us.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: beamer, Big lads mate, bren2k, Clearwing, cocker, cosmicat, Country Giant, djcool, got there, JINJER, Joe Banjo, Kettykat, Magic Superbeetle, Mr Bliss, phe13, Redscat, reedy, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 216 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,885,3101,63377,5674,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
CANBERRA
30-12
PENRITH
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
MANLY
18-10
CANTERBURY
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
42-12
WESTS TIGERS
 Full Time  
1895
NEWCASTLE
38-12
KEIGHLEY
 Full Time  
 CH
DEWSBURY RAMS
0-38
TOULOUSE
 Full Time  
1895
HUNSLET
28-31
WORKINGTON TOWN
 Full Time  
 CH
TORONTO
36-16
BRADFORD BULLS
TOMORROW 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLE
TOMORROW 06:05
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
ST.GEORGE
TOMORROW 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
ST.HELENS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)