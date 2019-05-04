WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Blake Austin.

Blake Austin.
Post Sat May 04, 2019 3:07 pm
Posted by karetaker on Sat May 04, 2019 3:07 pm
Wigan boards hoping for him to be banned,oh and he’s a grub.
Re: Blake Austin.
Post Sat May 04, 2019 3:13 pm
Posted by Captain Hook on Sat May 04, 2019 3:13 pm
He must be a serial killer to be considered a “grub” by Wigan supporters.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Blake Austin.
Post Sat May 04, 2019 3:41 pm
Posted by silver2 on Sat May 04, 2019 3:41 pm
Shame on you. Id rather be accused of reading the Daily Mail or The Sun.
Re: Blake Austin.
Post Sat May 04, 2019 4:15 pm
Posted by Jack Napier on Sat May 04, 2019 4:15 pm
Desperate reach that. Was barely a penalty and clearly first contact was on the arm.

