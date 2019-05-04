WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Injuries

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Injuries

Post a reply
Injuries
Post Sat May 04, 2019 11:25 am
Posted by Ruune Rebellion on Sat May 04, 2019 11:25 am
Ruune Rebellion Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 235
Rep Position: 48th / 77,567
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Oct 20, 2018 6:20 pm
Posts: 583
It seems like every team has a massive injury list. Are we seeing the effects of the new rule changes or is it just down to being unlucky?
Tommy Makinson - Golden Boot Winner 2018

Tom Johnstone - Superleague fan site winger of the year as voted for by Wakefield fans

St Helens v Wigan. The first ever derby

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brid B&W, HKRYorkie, Joehudds, leslie boyd, Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza, Rhinoshaund III, rollin thunder, scarrie and 122 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,885,0541,55177,5674,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
CANBERRA
30-12
PENRITH
TODAY 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TODAY 09:35
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
WESTS TIGERS
TODAY 14:30
1895
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY
TODAY 15:00
 CH
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
TOULOUSE
TODAY 15:00
1895
HUNSLET
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
TODAY 18:00
 CH
TORONTO
v
BRADFORD BULLS
TOMORROW 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLE
TOMORROW 06:05
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
ST.GEORGE
TOMORROW 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
ST.HELENS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)