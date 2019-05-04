WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is RL dead?

Is RL dead?
Post Sat May 04, 2019 11:13 am
Posted by The_Enforcer on Sat May 04, 2019 11:13 am
The_Enforcer
I work in Wigan and St Helens and 15-20 years ago everybody used to want to talk about rugby. These days whenever i try to start a conversation about the rugby the vast majority are just not interested or dont watch the game. Even when Wigan are playing saints, i get blank faces like its an alien sport that they never heard of or they just turn their nose up and say they wont be/didnt watch the game.

What happened? Has the game become boring? Very few personalities in the game anymore, no real biff or bust ups, players diving for penalties all the time, lack of genuine overseas talent coming over?
Post Sat May 04, 2019 11:25 am
Posted by jonh on Sat May 04, 2019 11:25 am
jonh
Gold RLFANS Member
The_Enforcer wrote:
I work in Wigan and St Helens and 15-20 years ago everybody used to want to talk about rugby. These days whenever i try to start a conversation about the rugby the vast majority are just not interested or dont watch the game. Even when Wigan are playing saints, i get blank faces like its an alien sport that they never heard of or they just turn their nose up and say they wont be/didnt watch the game.

What happened? Has the game become boring? Very few personalities in the game anymore, no real biff or bust ups, players diving for penalties all the time, lack of genuine overseas talent coming over?


I genuinely believe over sanitisation of the game had had a massive effect on the on field product and the entertainment value.

The shoulder charge going was a bad day for the sport and the 1 punch yellow card rule has also had a massive negative impact on the atmosphere during a game.

There are other issues obviously, as you have mentioned above, and I understand why the above changes were made but it is undeniable to say they have had a negative impact on the wow factor the game once had that separated it from most other sports.
