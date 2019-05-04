I work in Wigan and St Helens and 15-20 years ago everybody used to want to talk about rugby. These days whenever i try to start a conversation about the rugby the vast majority are just not interested or dont watch the game. Even when Wigan are playing saints, i get blank faces like its an alien sport that they never heard of or they just turn their nose up and say they wont be/didnt watch the game.
What happened? Has the game become boring? Very few personalities in the game anymore, no real biff or bust ups, players diving for penalties all the time, lack of genuine overseas talent coming over?
What happened? Has the game become boring? Very few personalities in the game anymore, no real biff or bust ups, players diving for penalties all the time, lack of genuine overseas talent coming over?