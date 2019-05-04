WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Josh Woods

Board index Championship Leigh Centurions Josh Woods

Post a reply
Josh Woods
Post Sat May 04, 2019 10:41 am
Posted by NSW on Sat May 04, 2019 10:41 am
NSW User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 58
Rep Position: 165th / 77,567
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 5:12 pm
Posts: 1896
Apologies if it has been asked already guys. But how is Josh Woods playing? Is he getting games?

Cheers

NSW
RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!

Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are
Re: Josh Woods
Post Sat May 04, 2019 10:53 am
Posted by gunners guns13 on Sat May 04, 2019 10:53 am
gunners guns13 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 66
Rep Position: 157th / 77,567
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Feb 10, 2005 3:21 pm
Posts: 391
NSW wrote:
Apologies if it has been asked already guys. But how is Josh Woods playing? Is he getting games?

Cheers

NSW

A bit hit and miss to be fair,for me just takes the easy option to many times with his passing or short kicking game and doesn't run with the ball enough to keep the defences guessing

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: gunners guns13, NSW, scrum and 70 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,885,0541,55177,5674,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
CANBERRA
30-12
PENRITH
TODAY 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TODAY 09:35
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
WESTS TIGERS
TODAY 14:30
1895
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY
TODAY 15:00
 CH
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
TOULOUSE
TODAY 15:00
1895
HUNSLET
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
TODAY 18:00
 CH
TORONTO
v
BRADFORD BULLS
TOMORROW 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLE
TOMORROW 06:05
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
ST.GEORGE
TOMORROW 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
ST.HELENS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)