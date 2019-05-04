Saints at home up next, i think were probably all expecting another good hiding, im not expecting a win but it's a game were the players need to stand up for 80 minutes and battle, i watched London at Wigan and they dont have the best players but they graft hard for 80 minutes, and never give up, something that cant be said about us very often.
We need a 80 minute performance tomorrow to get our season back on track, win or lose.
