Post Sat May 04, 2019 8:19 am
Posted by Willzay on Sat May 04, 2019 8:19 am
The team deserves a big turnout here after the players efforts the past few weeks! Doubt there'll be many Widnes fans coming over.
Re: Next up - The Chemics (CC)
Post Sat May 04, 2019 8:22 am
Posted by ricardo07 on Sat May 04, 2019 8:22 am
Think you are wrong there.

Widnes fans always travel well and have taken some good numbers to Championship grounds this year.

We can't afford to be too complacent and should respect them.

Hopefully we treat this as the first step to a Wembly triumph.

