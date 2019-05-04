WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Huddersfield drop goal off Wakefield hand?

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Huddersfield drop goal off Wakefield hand?

Post a reply
Huddersfield drop goal off Wakefield hand?
Post Sat May 04, 2019 12:55 am
Posted by charlie63wildcat on Sat May 04, 2019 12:55 am
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 26
Rep Position: 193rd / 77,567
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1618
Looks like it came off one of our guys hands on sky replay to me

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: TrinityDave and 100 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,884,84067777,5674,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
TODAY 06:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
PENRITH
TODAY 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TODAY 09:35
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
WESTS TIGERS
TODAY 14:30
1895
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY
TODAY 15:00
 CH
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
TOULOUSE
TODAY 15:00
1895
HUNSLET
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
TODAY 18:00
 CH
TORONTO
v
BRADFORD BULLS
TOMORROW 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLE
TOMORROW 06:05
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
ST.GEORGE
TOMORROW 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
ST.HELENS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)