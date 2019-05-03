WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Proud of the lads at Huddersfield tonight

Proud of the lads at Huddersfield tonight
Post Fri May 03, 2019 11:39 pm
Posted by charlie63wildcat on Fri May 03, 2019 11:39 pm
What a performance. We looked set for a comfortable win till Child did what he does best. But we didn't let his antics beat us. We hung in and some enormous performances from all, got us over the line. What a joy this side is to watch!!
Posted by wakefieldwall on Fri May 03, 2019 11:51 pm
Did that tough tonight. We just need to keep winning and get the main men back in. Must have been defending for about 30mins almost constantly
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Posted by charlie63wildcat on Fri May 03, 2019 11:59 pm
wakefieldwall wrote:
Did that tough tonight. We just need to keep winning and get the main men back in. Must have been defending for about 30mins almost constantly

Yes we did. A good deal courtesy of our old friend with the whistle

