Now before i start i'm neither a bitter Hudds fan or a troll but a rugby league fan who goes to a few games each week due to my work and i was quite surprised and shocked to see a large group of your supporters being absolute dicks after the game outside the stadium walking up to the town centre, lewd chants in front of kids, goading Huddersfield fans and getting in faces, walking in front of cars, hitting and kicking cars and street furniture, jumping in the main road and generally just acting like football hooligans, they were even dressed like them is this a regular thing and are they regular supporters as i can't say i've been too familiar with them when attending your games, either way they did your club no favours at all tonight and i would have been suitably embarrassed if i was a Trinity fan. They weren't just kids either, some were grown men wearing merchandise who should really have known better.
Congrats on the win and all the best for the season.
I agree 100% with the original poster as I witnessed it too.The foul mouthed chants in front of some very young fans was embarrassing! Hope this gets stamped out as it ruins the reputation of the 99% well behaved fans. It's not that we had just been beaten, because this has happenened quite a lot recently and other fans have not acted in the same way! Are they usually like this?
Egg Banjo wrote:
Every club has idiots which support them, you just tend to notice it more when it's from another club and they have just beaten your team
Sorry Egg Banjo, but similar scenes after your great victory at the KC earlier in the season, a gang of yobs banging on cars, shouting obscenities, obviously worse for wear in the drink department, threatening behaviour, but too many to say it was an isolated incident, yes all clubs have their idiots, but the scenes I witnessed was alarming. Keep this crap in footy, we don’t want it in our game.
Another bitter losing fan (great win for Catalan this eve)
Again this pure speculation and as such is breaking the AUP
