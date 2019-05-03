WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - fans behaviour

fans behaviour
Post Fri May 03, 2019 9:56 pm
Posted by Alan Cargill on Fri May 03, 2019 9:56 pm
Alan Cargill Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Now before i start i'm neither a bitter Hudds fan or a troll but a rugby league fan who goes to a few games each week due to my work and i was quite surprised and shocked to see a large group of your supporters being absolute dicks after the game outside the stadium walking up to the town centre, lewd chants in front of kids, goading Huddersfield fans and getting in faces, walking in front of cars, hitting and kicking cars and street furniture, jumping in the main road and generally just acting like football hooligans, they were even dressed like them is this a regular thing and are they regular supporters as i can't say i've been too familiar with them when attending your games, either way they did your club no favours at all tonight and i would have been suitably embarrassed if i was a Trinity fan.
They weren't just kids either, some were grown men wearing merchandise who should really have known better.

Congrats on the win and all the best for the season.
Re: fans behaviour
Post Fri May 03, 2019 10:10 pm
Posted by Egg Banjo on Fri May 03, 2019 10:10 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Every club has idiots which support them, you just tend to notice it more when it's from another club and they have just beaten your team
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: fans behaviour
Post Fri May 03, 2019 10:16 pm
Posted by Country Giant on Fri May 03, 2019 10:16 pm
Country Giant User avatar
Stevo's Armpit
I agree 100% with the original poster as I witnessed it too.The foul mouthed chants in front of some very young fans was embarrassing! Hope this gets stamped out as it ruins the reputation of the 99% well behaved fans.
It's not that we had just been beaten, because this has happenened quite a lot recently and other fans have not acted in the same way!
Are they usually like this?
Re: fans behaviour
Post Fri May 03, 2019 10:19 pm
Posted by Wakefield City on Fri May 03, 2019 10:19 pm
Wakefield City Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Are you sure Alan? If they were rioting from the stadium all the way into town I’m sure it will be on CCTV.

Up the Trin
Re: fans behaviour
Post Fri May 03, 2019 10:23 pm
Posted by musson on Fri May 03, 2019 10:23 pm
musson Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Agree re cctv, the cops would have being all over this if true

These harsh allegations are breaking the AUP

Clearly a bitter shudds fan

Next you'll be wheeling out its was the refs fails you lost
Re: fans behaviour
Post Fri May 03, 2019 10:24 pm
Posted by Riderofthepalehorse on Fri May 03, 2019 10:24 pm
Riderofthepalehorse User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Egg Banjo wrote:
Every club has idiots which support them, you just tend to notice it more when it's from another club and they have just beaten your team



Sorry Egg Banjo, but similar scenes after your great victory at the KC earlier in the season, a gang of yobs banging on cars, shouting obscenities, obviously worse for wear in the drink department, threatening behaviour, but too many to say it was an isolated incident, yes all clubs have their idiots, but the scenes I witnessed was alarming. Keep this crap in footy, we don’t want it in our game.
Re: fans behaviour
Post Fri May 03, 2019 10:27 pm
Posted by PopTart on Fri May 03, 2019 10:27 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
Best thing to do is take a photo or video and send it to the club.
Coming on here doing the "is this usual" thing doesn't help anyone.

From a Trinity point of view it needs to be stamped out.
Re: fans behaviour
Post Fri May 03, 2019 10:27 pm
Posted by musson on Fri May 03, 2019 10:27 pm
musson Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Riderofthepalehorse wrote:
Sorry Egg Banjo, but similar scenes after your great victory at the KC earlier in the season, a gang of yobs banging on cars, shouting obscenities, obviously worse for wear in the drink department, threatening behaviour, but too many to say it was an isolated incident, yes all clubs have their idiots, but the scenes I witnessed was alarming. Keep this crap in footy, we don’t want it in our game.



Another bitter losing fan (great win for Catalan this eve)

Again this pure speculation and as such is breaking the AUP
Re: fans behaviour
Post Fri May 03, 2019 10:28 pm
Posted by Alan Cargill on Fri May 03, 2019 10:28 pm
Alan Cargill Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Wakefield City wrote:
Are you sure Alan? If they were rioting from the stadium all the way into town I’m sure it will be on CCTV.

Up the Trin


Who said they were rioting? i didn't it, just wasn't acceptable behaviour in my eyes and not how i'd expect rugby league fans to act, there were other trin fans telling them to pack it in too.
Re: fans behaviour
Post Fri May 03, 2019 10:32 pm
Posted by Riderofthepalehorse on Fri May 03, 2019 10:32 pm
Riderofthepalehorse User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
musson wrote:
Another bitter losing fan (great win for Catalan this eve)

Again this pure speculation and as such is breaking the AUP


Give over I’ve got grand kids, winning or losing is immaterial, get your head out of the sand.
