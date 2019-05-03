Great win tonight under the circumstances, thought we were great in patches.
However I can see why fans are walking away from the game, the standard of refereeing was terrible at points tonight, compared to the NRL dual referee system it makes our game look like a joke! Some completely bizarre decisions allowed Huddersfield to march up the field and cop a few tries- which got them back into the game. Credit to the boys to show resilience and show who we are and what we can do!
However I can see why fans are walking away from the game, the standard of refereeing was terrible at points tonight, compared to the NRL dual referee system it makes our game look like a joke! Some completely bizarre decisions allowed Huddersfield to march up the field and cop a few tries- which got them back into the game. Credit to the boys to show resilience and show who we are and what we can do!