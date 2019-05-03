Just got a chance to start watching the Batley game. 10 mins in and the commentary is the referees mike-up and the linesmen also.
Not sure if its on purpose or by accident but it is well worth a watch for this alone. The ref never stops talking on the field and his linesmen are chirping in pointing out issues to watch etc also.
